  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRCA   US92511W1080

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VRCA)
  Report
Verrica Pharma Shares Slide 25% After Company Receives Letter From FDA

09/20/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are lower in Monday's late-trading session, after the company said it received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identifying deficiencies at a contract manufacturer's facility for its VP-102.

The company said it filed a new drug application for VP-102 to treat molloscum contagiosum, a viral infection affecting the skin.

Verrica said the deficiencies identified by the FDA "are not specifically related to the manufacturing of VP-102 but instead raise general quality issues at the facility." The company added, "the FDA did not identify any clinical, safety or product specific chemistry, manufacturing, and controls deficiencies related to VP-102."

The contract manufacturing organization advised Verrica it is "expecting a satisfactory resolution of the facility's identified deficiencies from the FDA within the next 30 business days," Verrica said.

At 5:23 p.m. ET, shares of Verrica were trading 24.77% lower at $9.05 a share. Volume at the time topped 164,000 shares.

The company's stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 1.15% loss, closing at $12.03 per share.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1748ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,03 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Kohler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul B. Manning Chairman
Gary Goldenberg Chief Medical Officer
Eugene Scavola Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.5.73%335
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.09%433 701
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.97%321 442
PFIZER, INC.19.23%246 078
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.80%232 556
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY37.19%208 604