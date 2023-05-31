Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRCA   US92511W1080

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VRCA)
  Report
2023-05-30
5.320 USD   -7.48%
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York

05/31/2023 | 07:01am EDT
WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the New York Marriot Marquis from June 7-9, 2023.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Location: New York Marriot Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/vrca/1847560

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available 30 days after the conclusion of live event, and the webcast replay expires on September 15, 2023.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP- 315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:

Terry Kohler 
Chief Financial Officer
info@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com


