Verrica Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Verrica's own internal estimates and research.
While Verrica believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third- party sources. While Verrica believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, interactions with the FDA with regard to the resolution of the CRL, the timing of an NDA resubmission, potential approval of the NDA for VP-102, the potential benefits and potential commercialization of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum, if approved, current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials and preclinical activities, product approvals, degree of market acceptance of approved products, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated product candidates, and the potential payments and benefits to Verrica of the license agreement with Torii, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
The information in this presentation, including without limitation the forward-looking statements contained herein, represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2022, and our other filings made with the SEC. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the opportunity will meet your investment objectives, that you will receive a return of all or part of such investment. Investment results may vary significantly over any given time period. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. We recommend that investors independently evaluate specific investments and strategies.
Pro Forma figures include the impact of an underwritten public offering closed in July 2022, the repayment of $43.9M in debt in July 2022 and the receipt of an $8M milestone payment from Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in August 2022 for the initiation of the Phase 3 clinical trial for VP- 102 for molluscum in Japan.
Verrica received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in May 2022 as a direct result of deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of a facility of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC (Sterling) a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactured the bulk solution for VP-102.
None of the issues identified by the FDA during the reinspection were specific to the manufacturing of VP-102; a pre-approval inspection (PAI) was also conducted on VP-102 at Sterling with no observations.
The FDA confirmed in a Type A meeting on June 27, 2022 that the NDA for VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum was fully reviewed and there were no other deficiencies in the NDA; label comments were completed by the FDA and were ready to be communicated.
Verrica has engaged Piramal Pharma Solutions, at their Sellersville, PA site, as an alternative supplier for VP-102's bulk solution. The technology transfer process is underway.
Verrica expects to resubmit the NDA for VP-102 for molluscum in Q1 2023.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:59:05 UTC.