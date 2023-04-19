Advanced search
    VRCA   US92511W1080

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VRCA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45:15 2023-04-19 pm EDT
6.285 USD   +0.72%
Verrica Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation
PU
04/12Verrica Pharmaceuticals Says First Patient Dosed in Second Part of Phase 2 Study for Skin Cancer Treatment
MT
04/12Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of the First Patient in Part 2 of Phase 2 Study Evaluating VP-315 for the Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma
GL
Verrica Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation

04/19/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
Company Overview

April 2023

Copyright © 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Verrica's own internal estimates and research.

While Verrica believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third- party sources. While Verrica believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, potential approval of the NDA for VP-102, the potential benefits and potential commercialization of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum, if approved, current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials, including with respect to VP-315 (formally referred to as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315), preclinical activities, degree of market acceptance of approved products, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated product candidates, and the potential payments and benefits to Verrica of the license agreement with Torii, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The information in this presentation, including without limitation the forward-looking statements contained herein, represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2023 and our other filings made with the SEC. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the opportunity will meet your investment objectives, that you will receive a return of all or part of such investment. Investment results may vary significantly over any given time period. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. We recommend that investors independently evaluate specific investments and strategies.

Copyright © 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

2

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical intervention

Reinventing dermatology therapeutics with a focus on development and commercialization

Focused on

Clinician-Administered

Therapies and High Unmet

Needs

Providing meaningful benefit for people living with skin diseases

Focus on products with potential for reimbursement as a

Medical Benefit

Copyright © 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

3

Investment Highlights

Near-term catalyst:

  • Potential approval/launch of VP-102 for treatment of molluscum contagiosum in H2 2023 (PDUFA Goal Date: July 23, 2023); no current approved therapies

Lead product candidates with significant end markets:

VP-102 - in late-stage development to address molluscum contagiosum (MC); common and genital warts; U.S. prevalence of molluscum contagiosum ~6M1

  • VP-315 - Part 2 of 3-part Phase 2 study-initiated April 2023; potential non-surgical, oncolytic peptide-based therapy for treatment of dermatology oncologic conditions, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, non-metastatic melanoma and non- metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma; annual diagnoses of Basal Cell Carcinoma U.S. 3.6M2

Innovative Inventory Management and Commercial "Buy-and-Bill" model

Focused on products that capture medical benefits vs. pharmacy benefits; accelerates lives under coverage limited payor discounting

  • In-officeprovider administered; opportunity for no capital outlay for dermatology practices; shelf-stable products; efficient delivery
    IP/Exclusivity - patents projected to expire between 2032 and 2037 (US) and between 2029 and 2037 (ex-US)

Proven management team - industry-leading, experienced team with extensive dermatology product launch experience

  1. Prevalence in the US of 5.1% to 11.5% in children aged 0-16 years. (Fam Pract. 2014 Apr;31(2):130-6). US Census estimates ~69.4MM children aged 0 to 16 years in 2016.
  2. Our New Approach to a Challenging Skin Cancer Statistic. The Skin Cancer Foundation. https://www.skincancer.org/blog/our-new-approach-to- a-challenging-skin-cancer-statistic/

Copyright © 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

4

Our Product Candidate Portfolio: VP-102,VP-315, and VP-103

VP-102

VP-103VP-315

PRE-IND

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

NDA

NEAR-TERM CATALYSTS/

EXPECTED MILESTONES

Molluscum Contagiosum

PDUFA Goal Date:

July 23, 2023

External Genital Warts

Initiate Phase 3 in 2H 2024 [a]

Common Warts

[b]

Evaluate potential second

Phase 2 trial [c]

Basal Cell Carcinoma

[d]

Initiated Part 2 of 3 Part

Phase 2 in April 2023

Plantar Warts

Initiate Phase 2 trial [e]

[a]

Timing of clinical trials for External Genital Warts may be subject to change.

[b]

Originally designed Phase 2 program completed.

[c]

Company evaluating potential for conducting an additional Phase 2 trial based on FDA feedback for Phase 3 trial protocol.

[d]

License excludes metastatic melanoma and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. Phase 2 study initiated in April 2022 for the treatment of

Copyright © 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

5

[e]

Basal Cell Carcinoma.

Timing for initiating clinical trials for Plantar Warts to be determined.

Disclaimer

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
