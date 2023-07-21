By Denny Jacob

Verrica Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the Food and Drug Administration approved Ycanth topical solution to treat molluscum contagiosum in adults and patients ages two and up.

The dermatology therapeutics company said it plans to make Ycanth available by September.

Molluscum contagiosum is an infection caused by a poxvirus, which can result in a benign, mild skin disease characterized by growths on the body.

Chief Executive Ted White said molluscum contagiosum primarily affects children and is commonly transmitted in households, schools and swimming pools through skin-to-skin contact given its highly contagious nature.

Trading of the company's stock was halted at 3:58 p.m. ET ahead of the news.

