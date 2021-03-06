Verrica Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Verrica's own internal estimates and research. While Verrica believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. While Verrica believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, interactions with the FDA, the Company's expectations with regard to the potential approval of the NDA for VP-102, the PDUFA goal date, the potential benefits and potential commercialization of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum, if approved, current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials and preclinical activities, product approvals, degree of market acceptance of approved products, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The information in this presentation, including without limitation the forward-looking statements contained herein, represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2020, our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, and our other filings made with the SEC. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the opportunity will meet your investment objectives, that you will receive a return of all or part of such investment. Investment results may vary significantly over any given time period. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. We recommend that investors independently evaluate specific investments and strategies.

2

Investment Highlights

Focused on Clinician-Administered Therapies With Potential for Reimbursement as a Medical Benefit

PDUFA Goal Date of June 23, 2021 for YCANTH™ (VP-102) for the Treatment of Molluscum

YCANTH™ (VP-102)

q In Development to Address Two of the Largest Unmet Needs in Dermatology § U.S. prevalence of ~6 million in molluscum contagiosum(1) and ~22 million in common warts(2) § No FDA-approved drugs to treat molluscum or warts

q June 23, 2021 PDUFA Goal Date for the Treatment of Molluscum § Achieved statistical significance for primary endpoints in two pivotal trials (P-value <0.0001)

q Innovative Product Candidate § Proprietary drug-device combination of formulation and single-use applicator

q Physician Acceptance § 95% of Pediatric Dermatologists have used API(3)

q Payer Research Suggests Favorable Reimbursement Landscape q Worldwide rights for dermatological oncology, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas and non-metastatic melanoma, to LTX-315 § First-in-class oncolytic peptide injected directly into tumor q Positive tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication Phase 1/2 oncology trials q Verrica to focus initially on development to treat basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas q 5.4 million diagnoses annually in the U.S. of basal and squamous cell skin cancers(4); patients typically treated with surgery q Submission of U.S. IND anticipated during first half of 2021 Proven Team q Industry-leading, experienced management team with extensive dermatology product launch experience

q On March 2, Torii Pharmaceutical Exercised Option Triggering 60-Day q Period to Execute Exclusive License Agreement for Development and Commercialization of VP-102 in Japan

(1) Prevalence in the US of 5.1% to 11.5% in children aged 0-16 years. (Fam Pract. 2014 Apr;31(2):130-6). US Census estimates ~69.4MM children aged 0 to 16 years in 2016. Dermatological Oncology Strengthened clinical and drug development leadership in August 2020

(2) IMS National Disease and Therapeutic Index (NDTI) Rolling 5 Years Ending June 2016. Nguyen et al, Laser Treatment of Nongenital Verrucae A Systemic Review. JAMA Dermatology. 2016; 152(9): 1025-1033

(3) Based on a survey of 115 dermatologists the results of which have been extrapolated to pediatric dermatologists.

(4) Rogers JAMA Derm 2015; https://www.aad.org/media/stats-skin-cancer; https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts/

3

Verrica: Striving to Change the Game in Medical Dermatology

q Potential first and only FDA-approved product to treat Molluscum Contagiosum

q Innovative distribution model to eliminate physician cost of acquiring YCANTH § Forward-deployed based inventory model to allow physicians to pay for inventory only after the claim has been adjudicated and the patient agrees to treatment through RFID technology

q Enhanced physician revenue opportunity § Continued reimbursement under the CPT codes 11710 and 17111 § Margin on sale of the product (typically 6%-10% of ASP dependent on health plan)

q HCP-administered procedure in office typically falls under the medical benefit with an assigned permanent J-Code § Medical benefit is often less managed by insurance if pricing stays below the specialty tier (list price of $670)

q Patient responsibility typically averages 20% co-insurance off list price, before manufacturer co-pay applied

4