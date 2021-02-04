Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  VersaBank    VB   CA92512J1066

VERSABANK

(VB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV Highlights Innovative Companies to Watch

02/04/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - On national TV Sat. Feb 6 & Sun. Feb 7, 2021 - BTV-Business Television features companies for investment opportunities in farming, banking, mining, healthcare and advanced materials.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://b-tv.com/btv-highlights-innovative-companies-to-watch-btv-ep-354/

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) - Billions of plastic coffee K-pods are discarded annually in land fills. BTV visits this game changing company's manufacturing facility with their 100% biodegradable alternative to plastic.

VersaBank (TSX: VB) - A pioneer in the digital banking space is paving the way to the future with its branchless, digital online system. With comments from LodeRock Research's Head of Research, Greg MacDonald.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (TSXV: CSX) - Disrupting the agriculture sector with The Smart Seeder MAX, the world's only true variable-rate smart seeding technology.

Gratomic Inc. (TSXV: GRAT) (OTCQB: CBULF) - As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, so does demand for graphite. BTV discovers this company's grand plans to supply that demand.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RHT) - BTV follows up with this company's cloud-based, at home, patient monitoring technology that is changing healthcare for the better.

On air for over 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Feb 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 7 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Feb 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 7 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:
Biz Television Network - Sun Feb 14 @ 8:30am EST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73626


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about VERSABANK
12:05aBTV Highlights Innovative Companies to Watch
NE
01/13VERSABANK : May Test Fresh 52-Week Highs as Achieves Record Loan Assets, Surpass..
MT
01/13VERSABANK : Achieves Record Loan Assets with Significantly Increased Origination..
AQ
01/08VERSABANK TO PRESENT AT SIDOTI AND C : 45 a.m. est
AQ
01/07VERSABANK TO PRESENT AT SIDOTI & COM : 45 a.m. EST
AQ
01/04VERSABANK : Adds Peter Irwin to Board of Directors
AQ
2020VERSABANK : Announces Passing of Long-Time Director Colin E. Litton
AQ
2020Versabank Subsidiary DRT Cyber Completes Acquisition of Digital Boundary Grou..
MT
2020VERSABANK : Wholly Owned Subsidiary DRT Cyber Inc. Completes Acquistion of Digit..
AQ
2020VersaBank Reports Q4 EPS of $0.20; Subsidiary DRT Cyber to Acquire IT Securit..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,5 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net income 2020 19,4 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2020 241 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 233 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,87x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VERSABANK
Duration : Period :
VersaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Roy Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Hockin Chairman
Shawn R. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wooi Koay Chief Information Officer
David A. Bratton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSABANK24.32%182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.38%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.78%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.71%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ