  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  VersaBank
  News
  Summary
    VBNK   CA92512J1066

VERSABANK

(VBNK)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:28 2022-06-15 pm EDT
10.35 CAD   -1.33%
02:31pVERSABANK TO PARTICIPATE AT SIDOTI & COMPANY VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 10 : 45 am et
PR
06/14VersaBank Gains 4% as Buying Minnesota's Stearns Bank Holdingford for US$13.5 Million
MT
06/14VersaBank Says to Buy Minnesota's Stearns Bank Holdingford for US$13.5 Million
MT
VERSABANK TO PARTICIPATE AT SIDOTI & COMPANY VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 10:45 AM ET

06/15/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
LONDON, ON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), a leader in digital banking and cyber security solutions, today announced that David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 16 at 10:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of VersaBank's website at www.versabank.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same page of the website following the event.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and on Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-to-participate-at-sidoti--company-virtual-investor-conference-on-thursday-june-16-2022-1045-am-et-301568888.html

SOURCE VersaBank


© PRNewswire 2022
