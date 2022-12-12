VersaBank : Earnings Document

Fourth Quarter & Year End Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
PRESENTATION
David Taylor - President & Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. With me is Shawn Clarke, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that our financial results are reported and will be discussed in this call in our reporting currency of Canadian dollars. For those interested, we provide US dollar translations for most of our financial numbers in our standard investor presentation, which will be updated and available on our website shortly.
On to our results. A record fourth quarter across each of our key performance metrics capped off a record year for VersaBank. In our digital banking operations, continued strong year-over-year growth in our point-of-sale loan and lease portfolio drove our loan portfolio to an all-time high of just under $3 billion. That was up 42% as we maintained our overall net interest margin without trading or taking any additional credit risk. This drove record revenue, record net interest income, record net income save for one outsized quarter in 2017 due to a large tax recovery. Additionally, the cybersecurity services component of DRTC had a strong fourth quarter and remains profitable. Importantly, we achieved net income despite the significant transitory expenses incurred during the year on our account of strategic growth initiatives, the returns of which we expect to begin to realize in fiscal 2023. All of this positions VersaBank for continued growth in 2023, comfortable in the knowledge that our bank has a track record of performing even a little better during economic slowdowns. I'll discuss this more in a few minutes.
Looking more closely at our performance, the fourth quarter was highlighted by the highest ever levels of revenue, net interest income, and net income, even with the dampening effect on our bottom line of the transitory investments and multiple strategic growth initiatives we made throughout the year. Combined, these investments totalled $1.8 million, the vast majority of which will run off during the current quarter. As Shawn will discuss, we've also experienced a temporary elevated provision for taxes in Q4, which further dampened our net income by $1.1 million and which we expect to reduce early in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter performance was driven mainly by continued outsized growth in the Canadian point-of-sale financing business, which increased 11% sequentially to the end of the year and 74% higher than fiscal 2021. Again I will note that we achieved this growth with essentially no impact on net interest margin and without relaxing our stringent credit policy. Similarly, for the full fiscal year, the outsized growth in our Canadian point-of-sale drove record revenue, net interest income, and net income and, like the fourth quarter record net income, was dampened by expenses related to the transitory strategic investments, which for the year totalled $5.2 million. As well, the $1.1 million elevated tax in Q4. Again, these investments will substantially dissipate throughout Q1 of fiscal 2023 and our tax provision will reduce early in 2023.
I'd like to provide a quick update on our planned acquisition of Minnesota-based Stearns Bank Holdingford, a fully operational, OCC-chartered, national US bank. As I discussed on our last quarterly call, this acquisition is transformational, next step in VersaBank's long-term growth strategy that will enable us to bring our track record of innovative digital banking solutions to address unmet needs to one of the world's largest banking markets. Specifically, this acquisition will enable us to broadly roll out our receivable purchase program in the underserved US market, which has been so successful in Canada, where we call it our point-of-sale financing business. Although the process has taken a little longer than
