Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
January 31, 2024
VERSABANK
For the quarter ended January 31, 2024
For the quarter ended January 31, 2024
Overview
VersaBank (the "Bank") adopted an electronic branchless model in 1993, becoming the world's first branchless financial institution and obtains its deposits and the majority of its loans and leases digitally. It holds a Canadian Schedule 1 chartered bank licence and is regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI"). In addition to its core Digital Banking operations, VersaBank has established cybersecurity services and banking and financial technology development operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.
VersaBank is focused on increasing earnings by concentrating on underserved markets that support more attractive pricing for its products, leveraging existing distribution channels to deliver its financial products to these chosen markets and expanding its diverse deposit gathering network that provides efficient access to a range of low-cost deposit sources in order to maintain a low cost of funds.
Basis of preparation
This document represents the Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures for the Bank. These disclosures are made pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) requirements, which are based on global standards established by the Bank of International Settlements, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). The Bank follows the Pillar 3 Disclosure requirements for Small and Medium-Sized Banks (SMSBs) and is classified as a Category 2 SMSB.
The amounts disclosed in this document are based on the Bank's condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which reflect the financial position and results of operations of the Bank consolidated with the financial position and results of operations of its subsidiaries. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the Bank's most recent annual financial statements including the accounting requirements specified by OSFI, and reflect, where necessary, management's best estimates and judgments.
This report is unaudited and is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
The report is available in the Regulatory section of the Bank's website at www.versabank.comand on OSFI's Financial Data for Banks website (Financial data - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (osfi-bsif.gc.ca)
VERSABANK
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
For the quarter ended January 31, 2024
KM1: Key Metrics (at consolidated group level)
January 31
October 31
July 31
April 30
January 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Available capital (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
$ 363,798
350,812
339,894
331,614
326,411
2
Tier 1
377,445
364,459
353,541
345,261
340,058
3
Total capital
485,309
476,005
460,065
454,622
447,472
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
3,194,696
3,095,092
3,047,172
2,957,933
2,917,048
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage
of RWA
5
CET1 ratio (%)
11.39%
11.33%
11.15%
11.21%
11.19%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
11.81%
11.78%
11.60%
11.67%
11.66%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
15.19%
15.38%
15.10%
15.37%
15.34%
Basel III Leverage ratio
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure
13
measure
4,472,569
4,388,595
4,146,868
3,908,397
3,693,052
14
Basel III leverage ratio (row 2 / row 13)
8.44%
8.30%
8.53%
8.83%
9.21%
VERSABANK
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
For the quarter ended January 31, 2024
CC1: Composition of capital for SMSBs
January 31
October 31
July 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2024
2023
2023
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock
1
companies) plus related stock surplus
$ 217,469
$ 217,337
$ 216,883
2
Retained earnings
157,845
146,043
134,461
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
131
52
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
375,387
363,511
351,396
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1
(11,589)
(12,699)
(11,502)
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
363,798
350,812
339,894
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
44
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
13,647
13,647
13,647
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
377,445
364,459
353,541
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
47
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
105,478
109,033
103,827
50
Eligible Stage 1 and Stage 2 allowance
2,386
2,513
2,697
51
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
107,864
111,546
106,524
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
-
-
-
58
Tier 2 capital (T2)
107,864
111,546
106,524
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
485,309
476,005
460,065
60
Total risk weighted assets
3,194,696
3,095,092
3,047,172
Capital ratios
61
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
11.39%
11.33%
11.15%
62
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
11.81%
11.78%
11.60%
63
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.19%
15.38%
15.10%
OSFI target
69
Common Equity Tier 1 capital target ratio
7.0%
7.0%
7.0%
70
Tier 1 capital target ratio
8.5%
8.5%
8.5%
71
Total capital target ratio
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
VERSABANK
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
For the quarter ended January 31, 2024
LR2: Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Template
January 31
October 31
July 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2024
2023
2023
On-balance sheet exposures
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and
1
grandfathered securitization exposures but including collateral)
$ 4,309,635
$ 4,201,610
$ 3,980,845
4
(Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital)
(11,589)
(12,699)
(11,502)
5
(sum of lines 1 to 4)
4,298,046
4,188,911
3,969,343
Other off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
499,185
481,389
424,526
18
(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)
(324,662)
(281,705)
(247,001)
19
Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)
174,523
199,684
177,525
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 Capital
377,445
364,459
353,541
21
Total Exposures (sum of lines 5, 11, 16 and 19)
4,472,569
4,388,595
4,146,868
Leverage ratio
22
Basel III leverage ratio
8.44%
8.30%
8.53%
5
