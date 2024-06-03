Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

January 31, 2024

VERSABANK

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024

Overview

VersaBank (the "Bank") adopted an electronic branchless model in 1993, becoming the world's first branchless financial institution and obtains its deposits and the majority of its loans and leases digitally. It holds a Canadian Schedule 1 chartered bank licence and is regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI"). In addition to its core Digital Banking operations, VersaBank has established cybersecurity services and banking and financial technology development operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

VersaBank is focused on increasing earnings by concentrating on underserved markets that support more attractive pricing for its products, leveraging existing distribution channels to deliver its financial products to these chosen markets and expanding its diverse deposit gathering network that provides efficient access to a range of low-cost deposit sources in order to maintain a low cost of funds.

Basis of preparation

This document represents the Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures for the Bank. These disclosures are made pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) requirements, which are based on global standards established by the Bank of International Settlements, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). The Bank follows the Pillar 3 Disclosure requirements for Small and Medium-Sized Banks (SMSBs) and is classified as a Category 2 SMSB.

The amounts disclosed in this document are based on the Bank's condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which reflect the financial position and results of operations of the Bank consolidated with the financial position and results of operations of its subsidiaries. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the Bank's most recent annual financial statements including the accounting requirements specified by OSFI, and reflect, where necessary, management's best estimates and judgments.

This report is unaudited and is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The report is available in the Regulatory section of the Bank's website at www.versabank.comand on OSFI's Financial Data for Banks website (Financial data - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (osfi-bsif.gc.ca)

VERSABANK

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024

KM1: Key Metrics (at consolidated group level)

January 31

October 31

July 31

April 30

January 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Available capital (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

$ 363,798

350,812

339,894

331,614

326,411

2

Tier 1

377,445

364,459

353,541

345,261

340,058

3

Total capital

485,309

476,005

460,065

454,622

447,472

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

3,194,696

3,095,092

3,047,172

2,957,933

2,917,048

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage

of RWA

5

CET1 ratio (%)

11.39%

11.33%

11.15%

11.21%

11.19%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

11.81%

11.78%

11.60%

11.67%

11.66%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

15.19%

15.38%

15.10%

15.37%

15.34%

Basel III Leverage ratio

Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure

13

measure

4,472,569

4,388,595

4,146,868

3,908,397

3,693,052

14

Basel III leverage ratio (row 2 / row 13)

8.44%

8.30%

8.53%

8.83%

9.21%

VERSABANK

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024

CC1: Composition of capital for SMSBs

January 31

October 31

July 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

2023

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock

1

companies) plus related stock surplus

$ 217,469

$ 217,337

$ 216,883

2

Retained earnings

157,845

146,043

134,461

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income

73

131

52

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

375,387

363,511

351,396

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1

(11,589)

(12,699)

(11,502)

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

363,798

350,812

339,894

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

13,647

13,647

13,647

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

377,445

364,459

353,541

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

105,478

109,033

103,827

50

Eligible Stage 1 and Stage 2 allowance

2,386

2,513

2,697

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

107,864

111,546

106,524

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

-

-

58

Tier 2 capital (T2)

107,864

111,546

106,524

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

485,309

476,005

460,065

60

Total risk weighted assets

3,194,696

3,095,092

3,047,172

Capital ratios

61

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

11.39%

11.33%

11.15%

62

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

11.81%

11.78%

11.60%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.19%

15.38%

15.10%

OSFI target

69

Common Equity Tier 1 capital target ratio

7.0%

7.0%

7.0%

70

Tier 1 capital target ratio

8.5%

8.5%

8.5%

71

Total capital target ratio

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

VERSABANK

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024

LR2: Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Template

January 31

October 31

July 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

2023

On-balance sheet exposures

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and

1

grandfathered securitization exposures but including collateral)

$ 4,309,635

$ 4,201,610

$ 3,980,845

4

(Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital)

(11,589)

(12,699)

(11,502)

5

(sum of lines 1 to 4)

4,298,046

4,188,911

3,969,343

Other off-balance sheet exposures

17

Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount

499,185

481,389

424,526

18

(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)

(324,662)

(281,705)

(247,001)

19

Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)

174,523

199,684

177,525

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 Capital

377,445

364,459

353,541

21

Total Exposures (sum of lines 5, 11, 16 and 19)

4,472,569

4,388,595

4,146,868

Leverage ratio

22

Basel III leverage ratio

8.44%

8.30%

8.53%

5

