VERSABANK

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024

Overview

VersaBank (the "Bank") adopted an electronic branchless model in 1993, becoming the world's first branchless financial institution and obtains its deposits and the majority of its loans and leases digitally. It holds a Canadian Schedule 1 chartered bank licence and is regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI"). In addition to its core Digital Banking operations, VersaBank has established cybersecurity services and banking and financial technology development operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

VersaBank is focused on increasing earnings by concentrating on underserved markets that support more attractive pricing for its products, leveraging existing distribution channels to deliver its financial products to these chosen markets and expanding its diverse deposit gathering network that provides efficient access to a range of low-cost deposit sources in order to maintain a low cost of funds.

Basis of preparation

This document represents the Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures for the Bank. These disclosures are made pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) requirements, which are based on global standards established by the Bank of International Settlements, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). The Bank follows the Pillar 3 Disclosure requirements for Small and Medium-Sized Banks (SMSBs) and is classified as a Category 2 SMSB.

The amounts disclosed in this document are based on the Bank's condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which reflect the financial position and results of operations of the Bank consolidated with the financial position and results of operations of its subsidiaries. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the Bank's most recent annual financial statements including the accounting requirements specified by OSFI, and reflect, where necessary, management's best estimates and judgments.

This report is unaudited and is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The report is available in the Regulatory section of the Bank's website at www.versabank.comand on OSFI's Financial Data for Banks website (Financial data - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (osfi-bsif.gc.ca)

2