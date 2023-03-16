Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  VersaBank
  News
  Summary
    VBNK   CA92512J1066

VERSABANK

(VBNK)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:03:35 2023-03-16 pm EDT
9.820 CAD   +0.20%
05:16pVersabank : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APRIL 19, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Transcript : VersaBank, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
03/08Versabank Reports Q1 Net Income of $0.31 Per Share
MT
VersaBank : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APRIL 19, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
APRIL 19, 2023

TAKE NOTICE that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of VersaBank (the "Bank") will be held via live webcast and at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) for the following purposes:

1. to receive the financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the report of the auditors thereon;
2. to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Bank to fix their remuneration;
3. to elect directors for the ensuing year; and
4. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Particulars of the matters above are set forth in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has fixed February 24, 2023, as the record date for determining Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

NOTICE FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS: You are encouraged to complete the form of proxy accompanying this Notice of Meeting and return it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. in accordance with the instructions provided in the form of proxy, whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting. Failure to submit your form of proxy by 10:30 a.m. (EDT) on April 17, 2023, may result in your shares not being voted at the Meeting.

If you have received this Notice of Meeting and the Management Proxy Circular from your broker or another intermediary, we encourage you to complete and return the voting instruction form or form of proxy provided to you by your intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided with such form.

Your vote is important!

DATED at the City of London, in the Province of Ontario, this 24th day of February 2023.

By order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Brent T. Hodge

Brent T. Hodge

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

VersaBank published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 128 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net income 2023 39,3 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,71x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 256 M 186 M 186 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 66,8%
Technical analysis trends VERSABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,80 CAD
Average target price 12,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Roy Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn R. Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Thomas A. Hockin Chairman
Wooi Koay Chief Information Officer
Brent T. Hodge Secretary, General Counsel & CMP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERSABANK-3.07%185
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740