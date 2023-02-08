Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Versalink Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    40N   SG1AC9000003

VERSALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(40N)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  12:17:39 2023-02-08 am EST
0.0660 SGD   +4.76%
12:04aVersalink : Partner with Versalink for High-Quality Office Furniture with Expert Design Support
PU
01/16Versalink Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q3 as Revenue Plummets 25%
MT
01/13Versalink Holdings Limited Declares an Interim Cash Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend for the Third Quarter Ended 30 November 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Versalink : Partner with Versalink for High-Quality Office Furniture with Expert Design Support

02/08/2023 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
@versalink.official

One of Malaysia's leading office furniture manufacturer. Experienced designers, quality testing & delivery #Officefurniture#office#FYPMalaysia#work

♬ original sound - Versalink.International - Versalink.International

Are you looking for a reliable and trustworthy manufacturer to partner with for your office furniture needs? Look no further than Versalink, the premier manufacturer of innovative office furniture in Klang, Malaysia. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, we have established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products to customers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and America.

At Versalink, we understand the critical role that office design plays in fostering a positive and productive work environment. That's why we are more than just a manufacturer of office furniture - we are workplace design experts. Our team of in-house expert designers is dedicated to creating innovative furniture that not only looks good but also enhances the comfort and functionality of the workspace.

One of the key advantages of partnering with Versalink is our large warehouse of stocks, allowing us to provide express delivery capabilities to our customers. You can count on us to provide you with the products you need, when you need them. In addition, our team of expert designers is available to help with any projects or new office furniture designs, ensuring that you have the support you need to bring your vision to life.

As we continue to grow our business, we are now seeking new global dealers to join us in our mission to drive positive change through innovative office design. Our commitment to innovation and expertise sets us apart from the competition, and our goal is to provide customers with products that they can be confident in.

If you are looking to partner with a manufacturer that is dedicated to driving positive change through innovative workplace design, providing express delivery capabilities, and offering expert in-house design support, look no further than Versalink. Contact us today to learn more about the endless opportunities that await you.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Versalink Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERSALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:04aVersalink : Partner with Versalink for High-Quality Office Furniture with Expert Design Su..
PU
01/16Versalink Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q3 as Revenue Plummets 25%
MT
01/13Versalink Holdings Limited Declares an Interim Cash Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend for ..
CI
01/13Versalink Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2022Versalink Sells Malaysian Property
MT
2022Versalink Returns to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
2022Versalink Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, ..
CI
2022Versalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
2022Versalink Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six-Month Financial Perio..
CI
2022Singapore Stocks Start Week Lower; MS Holdings Shares Surge 17% on Privatization Offer ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,8 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
Net income 2022 -2,35 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2022 5,54 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart VERSALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Versalink Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Siong Law Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seong Hee Kong Chief Financial Officer
Tong Lee Lim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kwai Keong Len Manager-Research & Development
Kian Hin Sho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERSALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.44%6
MILLERKNOLL, INC.14.80%1 754
UE FURNITURE CO., LTD.9.13%464
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.77%260
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB (PUBL)11.82%253
VIRCO MFG. CORPORATION6.64%78