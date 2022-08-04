Versant Power : will seek distribution rate change in summer '23

Release Date: 08-04-2022

• Replace our metering system, which has reached the end of its useful life

• Replace deteriorating cables that provide electricity to customers on islands off the coast of Maine

• Build a new substation in Machias, improving reliability and replacing equipment near Bad Little Falls with a more environmentally friendly solution

• Continue our work to improve reliability in the Old Town/Orono area

• Install additional equipment in northern Maine to prevent tree-related outages and reduce the impact and duration of outages that do occur.

• Make continued improvements to our tree trimming program to reduce the number of power outages and harden the system against storms

• Invest in our technology, keeping customer and other sensitive data secure

• Retain quality employees in a competitive labor market



Like all businesses, Versant Power has been affected by price increases and labor market pressures. However, we've continued to implement more sophisticated technology to inspect our equipment, ensuring we keep the costs of repairs, replacements and improvements as low as possible. Those technologies include drones as well as ultrasonic and acoustic assessments.



Versant Power is deliberately not seeking an opportunity to earn greater return on investments as part of this request.



All Versant Power customers will receive a letter that includes information about how they can stay informed and involved in the Maine Public Utilities Commission's evaluation of our request. The process for a distribution rate change is subject to nearly a year of review and allows customers and stakeholders to weigh in on the potential change. Versant Power expects a rigorous review of our request.



This request involves a change to the distribution rate, one of five rates that make up customer bills. Versant Power seeks permission from the Maine Public Utilities Commission or the Federal Regulatory Commission for any change to transmission or distribution rates, which represent the cost to bring electricity from where it is made to your home or business.



Versant Power recognizes the importance of continued investment in the reliability and resiliency of the system as Maine moves toward greater electrification of its economy and integration of more renewable resources. For more information about the request, visit the Distribution Rate Request page on our website or connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.



Versant Power is committed to delivering safe, reliable electric service. As the state's second-largest electric utility, the company delivers electricity to more than 160,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 10,400 square miles in northern and eastern Maine.

Please Identify Your Service Area Click on your district on the map, or select a zip code or town from the lists. Select Your District on the Map Below or By Zip Code

Select your zip code 04401 04402 04408 04410 04411 04412 04414 04415 04416 04417 04418 04419 04422 04423 04426 04427 04428 04429 04430 04435 04444 04448 04449 04450 04453 04455 04456 04457 04459 04460 04461 04462 04463 04468 04469 04471 04472 04473 04474 04475 04476 04479 04481 04489 04493 04495 04496 04497 04605 04606 04607 04609 04611 04612 04613 04614 04615 04616 04617 04622 04623 04624 04625 04626 04627 04628 04629 04630 04631 04634 04635 04640 04642 04643 04644 04646 04648 04649 04650 04652 04653 04654 04655 04656 04658 04660 04662 04664 04666 04667 04669 04672 04673 04674 04675 04676 04677 04679 04680 04681 04683 04684 04685 04691 04693 04730 04732 04733 04734 04735 04736 04737 04738 04739 04740 04741 04742 04743 04744 04745 04746 04747 04750 04751 04756 04757 04758 04760 04761 04762 04763 04764 04765 04766 04768 04769 04772 04773 04774 04775 04776 04777 04779 04780 04781 04783 04785 04786 04787 04928 04930 04932 04939 or By TownSelect Your Town Addison Allagash Alton Amherst Argyle Twp Ashland Ashville Atkinson Aurora Bangor Bar Harbor Barnard Twp Bass Harbor Beals Bear Island Beddington Beech Hill Benedicta Bernard Birch Harbor Blaine Blue Hill Blue Hill Falls Bowerbank Bradford Bradley Brewer Bridgewater Brooklin Brooksville Brownville Brownville Jct Bucks Harbor Bucksport Burlington Cardville Caribou Carmel Castle Hill Caswell Centerville Chapman Charleston Cherryfield Chester Clayton Lake Clifton Columbia Columbia Falls Connor Corea Corinna Corinth Costigan Cranberry Island Crouseville Crystal Cutler Cyr Plantation Deblois Dedham Deer Isle Dennysville Derby Dexter Dixmont Dover-Foxcroft Dyer Brook Eagle Lake East Blue Hill East Machias East Millinocket Eastbrook Easton Eastport Ebeemee Twp Eddington Edinburg Edmunds Twp Ellsworth Enfield Estcourt Station Exeter Fort Fairfield Fort Kent Fort Kent Mills Franklin Frenchboro Frenchville Garfield Garland Glenburn Gouldsboro Grand Isle Great Pond Green Lake Greenbush Greenfield Twp Guerette Hall Quarry Hamlin Hammond Hampden Hancock Harborside Harrington Hermon Hersey Holden Houlton Howland Hudson Hulls Cove Indian Island Island Falls Islesford Jacksonville Jonesboro Jonesport Kenduskeag Lagrange Lakeview Plt Lamoine Larrabee Lee Levant Lille Limestone Lincoln Lincoln Ctr Little Deer Isle Littleton Loring Afb Lowell Lubec Lucerne Ludlow Machias Machiasport Madawaska Manset Mapleton Mariaville Marion Twp Mars Hill Marshfield Masardis Mattamiscontis Twp Mattawamkeag Maxfield Medford Medway Merrill Milbridge Milford Millinocket Milo Molunkus Twp Monticello Moro Plantation Mt Desert Nashville Naskeag New Canada New Limerick New Sweden Newburgh Northeast Harbor Northfield Oakfield Olamon Old Town Orient Orland Orneville Twp Orono Orrington Osborn Otis Otter Creek Oxbow Passadumkeag Passamaquoddy Res Patten Pembroke Penobscot Perham Perry Plaisted Pleasant Point Portage Presque Isle Pretty Marsh Prospect Harbor Quimby Roque Bluffs Saint David Saint Francis Saint John Salsbury Cove Sargentville Seal Cove Seal Harbor Seawall Sebec Seboeis Plt Sedgwick Sheridan Sherman Silver Ridge Sinclair Smyrna Mills Soldier Pond Somes Sound Somesville Sorrento South Blue Hill Southwest Harbor Squa Pan T11, R4,7,B St Agatha Stacyville Starboard Steuben Stillwater Stockholm Stonington Sullivan Sunset Sunshine Surry Sutton Island Swan's Island Town Hill Tremont Trenton Trescott Twp Upper Frenchville Van Buren Veazie Wader Wallagrass Waltham Washburn West Tremont Westfield Westmanland Whiting Whitneyville Williamsburg Twp Winn Winter Harbor Winterport Winterville Woodville Wytopitlock Versant Power provides electric delivery service to two areas - the Bangor Hydro District and the Maine Public District. The Bangor Hydro District includes Hancock, Piscataquis and Washington Counties and most of Penobscot County.

The Maine Public District serves Aroostook County and a small piece of Penobscot County.

Theincludes Hancock, Piscataquis and Washington Counties and most of Penobscot County.Theserves Aroostook County and a small piece of Penobscot County. Because some information varies by District, please identify your District on the map above, or enter your town or zipcode. If you need information on both Districts, switch back and forth at any time by selecting the district selector button. If the browser you are using has cookies enabled, you will only have to make this selection once.( If your browser has cookies disabled your selection will be remembered until you close the browser, but not when you return to the site.)

August 4, 2022 - Bangor and Presque Isle, Maine - After Versant Power's careful evaluation of what we must do to continue maintaining and improving customers' access to electricity in northern and eastern Maine, we are seeking a change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023.With plan to use these funds to:For the average residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours per month, this change would mean an increase of about $10.50 per month. For a customer using 750 kwh, it would result in a $15 to $16 increase, and for 1,000 kwh, an increase of about $21.If this rate change is approved, Versant Power will still offer distribution rates and total average residential bills that are lower than most comparable New England utilities.