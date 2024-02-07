Versarien PLC - Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company - Says it has received "various unquantified claims" under the Employment Rights Act 1996 against the company. The claims were made by former chief executive Neill Ricketts. A preliminary hearing for case management has been scheduled for July 17.

"The company and its directors intend to vigorously defend the claims and are taking legal advice," Versarien says.

Ricketts shocked shareholders in March last year when he resigned as CEO of the company.

Current stock price: 0.13, down 15% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 98%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

