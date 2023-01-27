Advanced search
    VRS   GB00B8YZTJ80

VERSARIEN PLC

(VRS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:07:59 2023-01-27 am EST
7.260 GBX   -1.56%
Versarien gains OEKO-TEX Eco Passport for Graphene-Wear technology

01/27/2023 | 04:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Versarien PLC on Friday said it has secured OEKO-TEX Eco Passport certification for its Graphene-Wear technology.

The Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company said its Graphene-Wear was analysed to assess whether it meets statutory requirements and textile industry standards, and to ensure that no part of the product is harmful to humans.

The company noted that the Eco Passport also confirms to garment manufacturers that Graphene-Wear fulfils the criteria for ecologically responsible manufacture of textiles and leather.

OEKO-TEX's Eco Passport is is an independent certification system covering chemicals, colourants and auxiliaries in the textile and leather industries.

Chief Executive Officer Neill Ricketts said: "We are already working with a number of brands, including through commercial agreements with Superdry and Umbro, to integrate Versarien's Graphene-Wear technology into a number of their products.

"The securing of OEKO-TEX's Eco Passport will provide both these partners, and other garment suppliers we are in discussions with, third party validation that our products are safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly."

Versarien shares were up 0.9% trading at 7.44 pence per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

