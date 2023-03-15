Advanced search
    VRS   GB00B8YZTJ80

VERSARIEN PLC

(VRS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:23:36 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.975 GBX   +6.00%
11:58aVersarien raises GBP318,000 via placing for products commercialisation
AN
10:43aSterling Falls Vs Dollar, Rises Vs Euro; Little Moved by UK Budget
DJ
08:32aUK Sping Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect BOE Rate Decision
DJ
Versarien raises GBP318,000 via placing for products commercialisation

03/15/2023 | 11:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Versarien PLC on Wednesday it raised GBP318,000 before expenses via a placing, with the net proceeds set to be used to continue commercialisation work for its products.

The Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company said 10.6 million new shares will be admitted on AIM in London on or around Tuesday next week, purchased via the placing at a price of 3 pence per share.

Shares in Versarien were up 1.9% to 3.82p each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

It said the net proceeds would be used to continue its commercialisation work, primarily in the construction and leisure sectors, alongside general operational and working capital purposes.

"The funds raised through the placing will allow us to continue to progress the opportunities that we are seeing, particularly in our most advanced project areas in the construction and textile sectors," said Chief Financial Officer Chris Leigh.

"Having streamlined the business and with a renewed focus, we continue to believe the company has significant potential. We look forward to reporting on our progress in due course."

On Friday last week, Versarien said Neill Ricketts resigned as chief executive officer. The company said it was considering the "appropriate longer term management structure" and will update in due course. On the same day by around midday, shares plunged 33% in reaction to the news.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

