VERSES Technologies Announces Name Change to VERSES AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and the developer of KOSMOS™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence, is pleased to announce a name change to VERSES AI Inc. effective March 31st, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO"). The name change confirms the Company’s focus and more clearly communicates its intent to the market.



“VERSES was founded on the premise that AI would be the driving force in the Web 3.0 era. It’s why we have assembled an executive team with decades of deep tech and AI and Robotics expertise in solving problems for Fortune 500, Global 1000, and government entities,” said Gabriel René, Chief Executive Officer of VERSES.



In 2022 the Company attracted its Chief Scientist, Dr. Karl Friston, who pioneered the free energy principle and invented the mathematics behind the fMRI scan and is the most highly cited researcher in the field of neuroscience with over 290,000 academic citations1.



“With recent breakthroughs in our product development due in large part to our AI research team’s work in 2022, we have been able to accelerate our go-to-market timeline. KOSMOS and our new Intelligent Agent pipeline for AI will allow us to meet the demand we’re receiving from individuals, developers, and enterprise customers who want an easier and faster way to extract actionable intelligence from their data,” said Gabriel René.

An executive summary of a recent white paper published by Dr. Friston and the VERSES team outlining the company’s next-generation approach to developing AI entitled “ Designing Ecosystems of Intelligence from First Principles ” is available on the Company’s website.

KOSMOS is planned for launch in Q3, enabling VERSES to bolster its first-mover advantage as key infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent applications. The Company recently announced its intention to launch its first consumer-facing AI agent codenamed “GIA”, short for General Intelligent Agent, a virtual personal assistant later this year. GIA is set to be the Company’s first AI tool based on Dr. Friston’s novel approach to AI.

