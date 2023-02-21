Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  5. Verses Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERS   CA92539C1005

VERSES TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VERS)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2023-02-16
0.9900 CAD   +7.61%
12:16pVERSES To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar
GL
02/15VERSES partners with SVT Robotics to Expand the Application of AI in Industrial Environments
GL
02/15VERSES partners with SVT Robotics to Expand the Application of AI in Industrial Environments
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERSES To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

02/21/2023 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming VERSES webinar hosted by Market Radius Research on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The event will feature VERSES’ CEO, Gabriel René, in a live discussion on the Company’s ongoing development of KOSM™, the world’s first network operating system for distributed intelligence.

This will be a live interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Webinar Details

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with VERSES Technologies Inc.
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5016766688506

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked sell-side technology analyst.

About VERSES
VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, KOSM™, is a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSESLinkedIn, and Twitter.

On Behalf of the Company
Gabriel René
VERSES Technologies Inc.
Co-Founder & CEO
press@verses.io

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries
Leo Karabelas
Focus Communications
President
info@fcir.ca
416-543-3120

The NEO has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.


All news about VERSES TECHNOLOGIES INC.
12:16pVERSES To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar
GL
02/15VERSES partners with SVT Robotics to Expand the Application of AI in Industrial Environ..
GL
02/15VERSES partners with SVT Robotics to Expand the Application of AI in Industrial Environ..
AQ
02/15VERSES Technologies Inc. partners with SVT Robotics to Expand the Application of AI in ..
CI
02/09VERSES to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th
AQ
02/08VERSES Retains ShareIntel Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC as a Matter of Fiducia..
GL
02/08VERSES Retains ShareIntel Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC as a Matter of Fiducia..
AQ
01/30VERSES Chosen by 686 Technical Apparel to Optimize Performance for the Supply Chain
GL
01/23VERSES Receives Acceptance from NEO Exchange for Warrant Listing
GL
01/23VERSES Receives Acceptance from NEO Exchange for Warrant Listing
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,77 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,88 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,6 M 86,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VERSES TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Verses Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Joseph Bradley Rene Director
Dan Raymond Mapes Director
Kevin Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jay A. Samit Chairman
Karl Friston Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERSES TECHNOLOGIES INC.65.00%87
ACCENTURE PLC3.83%174 470
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.08%154 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.17%122 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.26%94 760
INFOSYS LIMITED5.59%79 253