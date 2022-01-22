Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CCMP, VRS, APR, TSC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/22/2022 | 06:11am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Entegris, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock they own. If you are a CMC Materials shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 per share in cash. If you are an Apria shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ccmp-vrs-apr-tsc-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301466138.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
