  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verso Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRS   US92531L2079

VERSO CORPORATION

(VRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VRS, BRG, MIME, NPTN, ROG, JUPW; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier shareholders will receive shares of Jupiter convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the common stock of Jupiter and no cash. If you are a Jupiter shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vrs-brg-mime-nptn-rog-jupw-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301451305.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
