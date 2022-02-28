Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verso Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRS   US92531L2079

VERSO CORPORATION

(VRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BDSI, MIME, VRS, and EPAY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/28/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BDSI by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BDSI shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash for each share of BDSI common stock that they hold.  If you own BDSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bdsi

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold.  If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime 

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VRS by BillerudKorsnäs AB.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold.  If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold.  If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-bdsi-mime-vrs-and-epay-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301491925.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VERSO CORPORATION
04:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds BDSI, MIME, VRS, and EPAY Shareholders About Its ..
PR
09:31aSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATVI, EXTN, TLMD, SPKB, VRS
PR
08:02aVERSO CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
07:37aVerso Swings to Profit in Q4 as Sales Grow
MT
06:55aVERSO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:48aVERSO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aEarnings Flash (VRS) VERSO CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $328M, vs. Street Est of $298..
MT
02/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds APTS, LAWS, MIME, and VRS Shareholders About Its ..
PR
02/21SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, ATVI, EXTN, VRS, EPAY
PR
02/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTRS, MIME, VRS, and TLMD Shareholders About Its ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERSO CORPORATION
More recommendations