  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verso Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRS   US92531L2079

VERSO CORPORATION

(VRS)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATVI, EXTN, TLMD, SPKB, VRS

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)'s sale to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are an Activision shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)'s sale to Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. If you are an Exterran shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SPKB)'s merger with Eleusis. If you are a Silver Spike shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)'s sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-atvi-extn-tlmd-spkb-vrs-301491151.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
