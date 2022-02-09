Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VRS, LAWS, VCRA, APR, BRG

02/09/2022 | 05:49pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)'s sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)'s merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA)'s sale to Stryker Corporation for $79.25 in cash per share. If you are a Vocera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)'s sale to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 per share in cash. If you are an Apria shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors worldwide who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vrs-laws-vcra-apr-brg-301479111.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
