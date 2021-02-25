Verso : Q4 2020 Earnings Deck

FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR

NYSE: VRS 2020 RESULTS

RANDY J. NEBEL

President + CEO

BUSINESS

UPDATE

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

STRENGTHENING OPERATIONS FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS

Improved safety performance with a 0.91 TIR1 for 2020

Aligned graphic web and sheet offerings to customer demand

Continued laser focus on cost management

IMPROVING BUSINESS POSITION

Increased activity in the commercial print markets

Higher percentage of domestic shipments

Improving price environment among all products FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues increased sequentially to $314M

$94M generated by reducing working capital

Returned $10M to shareholders in dividends and buybacks in Q4

1 Total Incident Rate as defined by OSHA.