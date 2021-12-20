Log in
    VRS   US92531L2079

VERSO CORPORATION

(VRS)
  Report
Verso (VRS) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Verso Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VRS

12/20/2021 | 02:16am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Verso shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Verso shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Verso and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Verso shareholders; (2) determine whether BillerudKorsnäs is underpaying for Verso; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Verso shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Verso shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 287 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 583 M 583 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
Randy J. Nebel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian D. Cullen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy M. Taylor Independent Director
Robert K. Beckler Independent Director
Jeffrey Emil Kirt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERSO CORPORATION66.81%583
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-19.54%4 893
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-20.17%3 364
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD9.27%2 314
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.67%2 125
YFY INC.14.09%2 004