Verso : 2020 Verso Annual Report

VERSO CORPORATION (NYSE: VRS) is a leading American owned and operated producer of graphic, specialty and packaging paper and market pulp, with a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. Verso's graphic paper products are designed primarily for commercial printing, advertising and marketing applications, including direct mail, catalogs, corporate collateral, books and magazines. Verso's specialty paper products include release liner papers and label face stock for pressure sensitive, glue-applied and laminate applications. Verso produces packaging paper used in higher-end packaging and printing applications such as greeting cards, book covers, folders, labels and point-of-purchase displays. Verso also makes market pulp used in printing, writing, specialty and packaging paper, facial and toilet tissue, and paper towels. For more information, visit versoco.com.
$1,359 M
1,700
1.4 M TONS
2020 Annual Net Sales*
Verso Employees*
of paper and market pulp
6 LOCATIONS
Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and operates paper mills in Escanaba and Quinnesec, Michigan, and a roll to sheet converting facility in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Verso's 2020 ﬁnancial performance is reﬂective of the difﬁculties that we faced, as well as actions that we took to streamline our company. Our net sales declined 44% in 2020 compared to the prior year due to signiﬁcant declines in sales volume and unfavorable price and product mix. Total company sales volume was down from 2,647,000 tons in 2019, to 1,674,000 tons in 2020. The steep decline in our net sales and volume is primarily attributable to the pandemic-accelerated decline in demand, the resulting idling of our Duluth, Minnesota and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin mills, and the sale of our former Androscoggin, Maine and Stevens Point, Wisconsin mills.
Despite the challenges of 2020, we made signiﬁcant strides in streamlining and repositioning our company for future success. Our ﬁnancial position remains strong. Our lack of debt, combined with
ready access to our revolving credit facility, places us on ﬁrm footing as we move forward.
Streamlining of Our Operations and Business
In February 2020, we sold the assets related to our Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills, reducing our annual production capacity by approximately 660,000 tons. These two mills represented approximately 22% of our revenues in 2019. In June 2020, we announced plans to indeﬁnitely idle our mills in Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids, reducing our annual production capacity by about another 810,000 tons. In December 2020, we made the difﬁcult decision to permanently shut down our idled Duluth Mill. We are operating the sheeting facility at our Wisconsin Rapids Mill to convert paper produced at our remaining Escanaba, Michigan and Quinnesec, Michigan, mills to
sheets for the commercial print market. We continue to explore viable and sustainable alternatives for both the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills.
Our mix of revenue between graphic paper and specialty paper changed signiﬁcantly in 2020 to an even higher concentration of graphic paper products, as we continue to grow our position in that market. It was imperative that we qualify graphic and specialty papers previously made at our closed or idled mills at our Escanaba and Quinnesec mills. To this point we have been successful in these efforts while maintaining the product quality that our customers expect. In addition, we have accelerated our commitment to product development and productivity improvements to lessen our overall exposure to the decline in demand for graphic paper.
From 2017 to 2020, demand for printing and writing paper in North America fell by roughly 33%. In addition to our capacity reductions last year, there was a signiﬁcant amount of industry capacity shut down, both domestically and globally, to help balance supply and demand. We experienced an improved demand environment in the second half of the year as the commercial print market began to recover slowly. This, along with lower imports, resulted in stronger shipments from North American mills. Looking ahead, the demand for printing and writing paper is expected to increase, with market volumes in 2021 projected to be 5% above 2020 levels, and we are well-positioned and prepared to take advantage of the expected improvement in market conditions.
Protecting Our Employees and Helping Our Communities
Verso serves as an essential manufacturing business, and, as a result, we remained operational throughout 2020 by implementing new health and safety workplace procedures. Our products are an integral component of our customers' operations, including those in other essential business sectors, which provide food, medical and hygiene products needed during a global health crisis. By leaning on our core values as a company, we effectively balanced the priority of employee health and safety while delivering on our promise to customers. In fact, I am proud to report that we ended the year with a total incident rate (TIR) of 0.91, which was a signiﬁcant improvement over our 2019 TIR of 1.23.
To help strengthen the communities in which we operate, we focused our philanthropic investments on community-based causes that support those organizations and people who were most signiﬁcantly impacted by the events of 2020. We continued to provide ﬁnancial support to the United Way across our locations and to a number of organizations that provide food, housing, health care and mental health services near our headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Focusing on Our Customers' Needs
Product and operational innovations are vital to sustaining and growing our customer relationships. To that end, we are strategically investing in our business with targeted capital improvements in 2021 and 2022. We believe these capability upgrades will provide a fast return on investment and enhance our customers' experience.
As a customer-centric company, we take pride in our ability to deliver the best graphic, specialty and packaging paper, as well as pulp product offerings, with the highest level of service. Our newly streamlined operations will allow us to be more nimble and reactive to ever-changing market demands. By focusing on our industry- leading graphic papers, such as Sterling® Premium and Anthem Plus®, and through our collaborative customer engagement efforts, we are poised to more effectively support existing relationships and grow our customer base in key markets.
Strengthening Our Roots
Although we have experienced extraordinary change since the beginning of last year, our people remain the heartbeat of this company. Without their talent and dedication to safety, the transitions we undertook would not have been possible. It is with great pride that I reﬂect on their efforts in working together and remaining dedicated to delivering on our commitments. We will maintain our focus on improving operational efﬁciency and ﬂexibility, reducing costs, consistently delivering best-in- class paper and pulp, wisely allocating capital, and pursuing growth opportunities that will create longer-term value.
I would like to thank our board of directors for the strategic counsel they provided during 2020, and you, our stockholders, for your continued support of our business. We are pleased to have returned capital to our stockholders last year. For the full year, $111 million was returned through dividends and $29 million through share repurchases. We also expect to continue to pay quarterly cash dividends of $0.10 per share of Verso common stock for the foreseeable future, subject to our board's review and approval.
While we will continue to face challenges ahead, I am very optimistic about Verso's future. We are managing the elements of our business that are within our control by strengthening our roots and leveraging our core assets to help us drive improved ﬁnancial performance as demand for our products returns.
Thank you for your support,
Randy J. Nebel
President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Manufacturing
We signiﬁcantly reduced our annual production capacity in 2020. In February 2020, we sold our Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills, reducing our annual production capacity by approximately 660,000 tons. In June 2020, we announced plans to indeﬁnitely idle our mills in Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids, reducing our annual production capacity by about another 810,000 tons. In December 2020, we permanently closed our idled Duluth Mill and in February 2021, we permanently shut down the No. 14 paper machine and certain long-lived assets at our Wisconsin Rapids Mill. We remain committed to exploring viable and sustainable alternatives for both the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills.
We continue to operate the converting facility at our Wisconsin Rapids Mill to convert paper produced at our remaining mills in Escanaba and Quinnesec, Michigan to sheets for the commercial print market. The two mills have an aggregate annual production capacity of approximately 1,400,000 tons of paper and market pulp and the converting facility has an annual capacity to sheet 370,000 tons of paper. Our facilities and distribution centers are strategically located within close proximity to major publication and commercial printing customers, which affords us the ability to deliver our products more quickly and cost-effectively.
1.4 M TONS
OF PAPER AND MARKET PULP
The following table provides key information about our mills and operating paper machines' capacity as of the date of this report.
Paper/Market
Annual Production
Mill/Location
Product/Paper Grades
Pulp Machines
Capacity (in tons)
Escanaba, Michigan
Coated, specialty and uncoated paper
3
730,000
Quinnesec, Michigan
Coated paper and market pulp
2
670,000
Duluth, Minnesota (closed)(1)
Supercalendered papers
1
270,000
Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (idled)(2)
Coated and packaging papers
2
540,000
(1) Duluth Mill annual paper production capacity of 270,000 tons is not included in our total paper production capacity.
(2) Wisconsin Rapids Mill annual paper production capacity of 540,000 is not included in our total paper production capacity.
Product and operational innovation are vital to growing and sustaining Verso's customer relationships. Our streamlined operations and targeted capital improvements provide ƀŰŹĠăƲăƚĤòĤĺĤŹƛŬăūƀĤŬăûŹŎØûØŨŹūƀĤõķĺƛŹŎ
the evolving needs of our customers.
Matt Archambeau, Senior Vice President,
Manufacturing and Energy
