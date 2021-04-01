Verso : 2020 Verso Annual Report

From 2017 to 2020, demand for printing and writing paper in North America fell by roughly 33%. In addition to our capacity reductions last year, there was a signiﬁcant amount of industry capacity shut down, both domestically and globally, to help balance supply and demand. We experienced an improved demand environment in the second half of the year as the commercial print market began to recover slowly. This, along with lower imports, resulted in stronger shipments from North American mills. Looking ahead, the demand for printing and writing paper is expected to increase, with market volumes in 2021 projected to be 5% above 2020 levels, and we are well-positioned and prepared to take advantage of the expected improvement in market conditions.

Protecting Our Employees and Helping Our Communities

Verso serves as an essential manufacturing business, and, as a result, we remained operational throughout 2020 by implementing new health and safety workplace procedures. Our products are an integral component of our customers' operations, including those in other essential business sectors, which provide food, medical and hygiene products needed during a global health crisis. By leaning on our core values as a company, we effectively balanced the priority of employee health and safety while delivering on our promise to customers. In fact, I am proud to report that we ended the year with a total incident rate (TIR) of 0.91, which was a signiﬁcant improvement over our 2019 TIR of 1.23.

To help strengthen the communities in which we operate, we focused our philanthropic investments on community-based causes that support those organizations and people who were most signiﬁcantly impacted by the events of 2020. We continued to provide ﬁnancial support to the United Way across our locations and to a number of organizations that provide food, housing, health care and mental health services near our headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Focusing on Our Customers' Needs

Product and operational innovations are vital to sustaining and growing our customer relationships. To that end, we are strategically investing in our business with targeted capital improvements in 2021 and 2022. We believe these capability upgrades will provide a fast return on investment and enhance our customers' experience.