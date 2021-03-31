Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verso Corporation    VRS

VERSO CORPORATION

(VRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verso : 2021 Verso Proxy Statement

03/31/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verso Corporation

8540 Gander Creek Drive Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 877.855.7243

www.versoco.com

NOTICE OF

2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2021

To Our Stockholders:

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Verso Corporation will be held via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021, on May 6, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). We are holding the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting by audio webcast, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic and the resulting protocols that federal, state and local governments are currently recommending or imposing, and to protect the health of the meeting participants and the broader community. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet on the day of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021. To participate in the meeting, you will need to enter the 16-digitcontrol number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form. If you do not enter a 16-digitcontrol number, you may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to participate by asking questions or voting live at the meeting. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

At the meeting, our stockholders will vote on proposals to:

  1. elect the following five persons - Dr. Robert K. Beckler, Marvin Cooper, Jeffrey E. Kirt, Randy J. Nebel, and Nancy M. Taylor - to serve as directors of Verso until our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified;
  2. approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Verso's named executive officers as disclosed in our Proxy Statement pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  3. ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as Verso's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE DIRECTOR NOMINEES IN PROPOSAL 1, "FOR" PROPOSAL 2, AND "FOR" PROPOSAL 3.

Stockholders also will transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting.

The holders of Verso's Class A common stock of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021, the record date for the meeting, are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote the shares of common stock that they held on the record date at the meeting and any postponement or adjournment thereof. A list of the stockholders as of the record date will be available for inspection by any stockholder at Verso's offices located at 8540 Gander Creek Drive, Miamisburg, Ohio, during ordinary business hours beginning on April 26, 2021, and during the Annual Meeting such list will be available for examination at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. YOU MAY VOTE YOUR SHARES BY PROXY OR LIVE AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. WE URGE YOU TO VOTE BY PROXY EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE IT IS VOTED AT THE MEETING.

By order of the Board of Directors,

St. John Daugherty

Secretary

March 30, 2021

VERSO CORPORATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING................................................................................................................

3

PROPOSALS SUBMITTED FOR STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL ...........................................................................

7

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors................................................................................................................

7

Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote on Compensation of Named Executive Officers.............................................

8

Proposal 3 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm..................

8

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS .................................

9

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(A) REPORTS ............................................................................................................

11

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS..........................................................................................................

11

Executive Officers........................................................................................................................................

11

Directors.......................................................................................................................................................

12

Other Matters Concerning Executive Officers and Directors.......................................................................

14

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ..........................................................................

15

Board of Directors Structure ........................................................................................................................

15

Leadership Structure ....................................................................................................................................

15

Director Independence .................................................................................................................................

15

Committees of the Board of Directors..........................................................................................................

15

Nomination and Evaluation of Director Candidates.....................................................................................

18

Director Attendance at Board of Directors and Committee Meetings..........................................................

19

Director Attendance at Stockholders Meetings ............................................................................................

19

Communications with Directors...................................................................................................................

19

Annual Board Self-Assessment....................................................................................................................

19

Corporate Governance General ....................................................................................................................

20

Stock Ownership Guidelines for Non-Employee Directors .........................................................................

21

Policy Relating to Related-Person Transactions ..........................................................................................

21

Transactions with Related Persons...............................................................................................................

21

Board of Directors' Oversight Role in Enterprise Risk Management ..........................................................

22

Anti-Hedging Policy ....................................................................................................................................

23

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT...............................................................................................................................

23

AUDIT AND NON-AUDIT SERVICES AND FEES OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM.................................................................................................................................

24

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..............................................................................................

25

Executive Summary .....................................................................................................................................

26

Executive Compensation Philosophy and Objectives ..................................................................................

27

Compensation Determination Process..........................................................................................................

27

i

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(continued)

Page

Current Executive Compensation Program Elements ..................................................................................

29

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT ............................................................................................................

37

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION TABLES..............................................................................................................

38

Summary Compensation Table - 2018-2020 .............................................................................................

38

Agreements with Named Executive Officers ...............................................................................................

41

Grants of Plan-Based Awards During Fiscal Year 2020 ..............................................................................

44

Option Exercises and Stock Vested During Fiscal Year 2020 .....................................................................

47

Retirement Benefits......................................................................................................................................

48

Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Table - Fiscal 2020 .....................................................................

49

Potential Payments upon Termination of Employment or Change in Control .............................................

50

CEO PAY RATIO DISCLOSURE ............................................................................................................................

55

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION .............................................................................................

56

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION ................................................................................................................................

56

Elements of Director Compensation ............................................................................................................

56

2020 Director Compensation........................................................................................................................

57

Directors Deferred Compensation Plan........................................................................................................

58

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..............................................................................................................................

58

Mailing Address of Principal Executive Office ...........................................................................................

58

Stockholder Proposals for Inclusion in 2022 Proxy Statement ....................................................................

58

Other Stockholder Proposals for Presentation at 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ............................

58

ii

Verso Corporation

8540 Gander Creek Drive Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 877.855.7243

www.versoco.com

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR

2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2021

We are furnishing this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies by Verso Corporation on behalf of our board of directors for use at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and any postponement or adjournment of the meeting. The meeting will be held via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021, on May 6, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). We are holding the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting by audio webcast, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic and the resulting protocols that federal, state and local governments are currently recommending or imposing, and to protect the health of the meeting participants and the broader community. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet on the day of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021. To participate in the meeting, you will need to enter the 16-digitcontrol number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form. If you do not enter a 16- digit control number, you may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to participate by asking questions or voting live at the meeting. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

At the meeting, our stockholders will vote on proposals to:

  1. elect the following five persons - Dr. Robert K. Beckler, Marvin Cooper, Jeffrey E. Kirt, Randy J. Nebel, and Nancy M. Taylor - to serve as directors of Verso until our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified;
  2. approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Verso's named executive officers as disclosed in this Proxy Statement pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  3. ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as Verso's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE DIRECTOR NOMINEES IN PROPOSAL 1, "FOR" PROPOSAL 2, AND "FOR" PROPOSAL 3.

The proposals are set forth in the accompanying Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and are described in this Proxy Statement. Stockholders also will transact any other business, not known or determined as of the date of this Proxy Statement that properly comes before the meeting. The board of directors knows of no such other business to be presented as of the date of this Proxy Statement.

When you submit your proxy, you will authorize the proxy holders - Randy J. Nebel, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and St. John Daugherty, our Secretary - to represent you and vote your shares of common stock on these proposals at the meeting in accordance with your instructions. By submitting your proxy, you also authorize them to exercise discretionary authority to vote your shares on any other business that properly comes before the meeting, to vote your shares to adjourn the meeting, and to vote your shares at any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.

We have included with this Proxy Statement a copy of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Annual Report"). The 2020 Annual Report also is available on Verso's website at www.versoco.com on the "Investors" page. The 2020 Annual Report and the information on our website are not a part of this Proxy Statement.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verso Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERSO CORPORATION
01:55pVERSO  : 2021 Verso Proxy Statement
PU
03/08VERSO CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/01VERSO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/25VERSO  : Q4 2020 Earnings Deck
PU
02/25VERSO CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/25VERSO  : Earnings Flash (VRS) VERSO CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $314M, vs. St..
MT
02/12VERSO CORP  : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial State..
AQ
02/05VERSO CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/28VERSO  : Names Interim Randy Nebel Chief Executive
MT
01/28VERSO CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 222 M - -
Net income 2021 27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart VERSO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verso Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,75 $
Last Close Price 14,24 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randy J. Nebel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen James Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean T. Erwin Chairman
Nancy M. Taylor Independent Director
Robert K. Beckler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSO CORPORATION18.47%471
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.11.92%6 450
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD23.72%5 143
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.32%3 190
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD19.54%2 439
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.45.11%1 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ