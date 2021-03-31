Verso : 2021 Verso Proxy Statement

8540 Gander Creek Drive Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 877.855.7243
NOTICE OF
2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2021
To Our Stockholders:
The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Verso Corporation will be held via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021, on May 6, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). We are holding the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting by audio webcast, because of the coronavirus(COVID-19)pandemic and the resulting protocols that federal, state and local governments are currently recommending or imposing, and to protect the health of the meeting participants and the broader community. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet on the day of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021. To participate in the meeting, you will need to enter the16-digitcontrol number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form. If you do not enter a16-digitcontrol number, you may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to participate by asking questions or voting live at the meeting.You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
At the meeting, our stockholders will vote on proposals to:
elect the following five persons - Dr. Robert K. Beckler, Marvin Cooper, Jeffrey E. Kirt, Randy J. Nebel, and Nancy M. Taylor - to serve as directors of Verso until our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified;
approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Verso's named executive officers as disclosed in our Proxy Statement pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as Verso's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE DIRECTOR NOMINEES IN PROPOSAL 1, "FOR" PROPOSAL 2, AND "FOR" PROPOSAL 3.
Stockholders also will transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting.
The holders of Verso's Class A common stock of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021, the record date for the meeting, are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote the shares of common stock that they held on the record date at the meeting and any postponement or adjournment thereof. A list of the stockholders as of the record date will be available for inspection by any stockholder at Verso's offices located at 8540 Gander Creek Drive, Miamisburg, Ohio, during ordinary business hours beginning on April 26, 2021, and during the Annual Meeting such list will be available for examination at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2021.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. YOU MAY VOTE YOUR SHARES BY PROXY OR LIVE AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. WE URGE YOU TO VOTE BY PROXY EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE IT IS VOTED AT THE MEETING.
By order of the Board of Directors,
St. John Daugherty
Secretary
March 30, 2021
VERSO CORPORATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING................................................................................................................
3
PROPOSALS SUBMITTED FOR STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL ...........................................................................
7
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors................................................................................................................
7
Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote on Compensation of Named Executive Officers.............................................
8
Proposal 3 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm..................
8
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS .................................
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..............................................................................................................................
58
Mailing Address of Principal Executive Office ...........................................................................................
58
Stockholder Proposals for Inclusion in 2022 Proxy Statement ....................................................................
58
Other Stockholder Proposals for Presentation at 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ............................
58
ii
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR
2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2021
The proposals are set forth in the accompanying Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and are described in this Proxy Statement. Stockholders also will transact any other business, not known or determined as of the date of this Proxy Statement that properly comes before the meeting. The board of directors knows of no such other business to be presented as of the date of this Proxy Statement.
When you submit your proxy, you will authorize the proxy holders - Randy J. Nebel, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and St. John Daugherty, our Secretary - to represent you and vote your shares of common stock on these proposals at the meeting in accordance with your instructions. By submitting your proxy, you also authorize them to exercise discretionary authority to vote your shares on any other business that properly comes before the meeting, to vote your shares to adjourn the meeting, and to vote your shares at any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.
We have included with this Proxy Statement a copy of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Annual Report"). The 2020 Annual Report also is available on Verso's website at www.versoco.com on the "Investors" page. The 2020 Annual Report and the information on our website are not a part of this Proxy Statement.
