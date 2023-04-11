Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Versus Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VS   CA92535P8819

VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.

(VS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:34:13 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.5620 USD   -9.06%
02:09pDan Mapes and Karl Friston to Keynote the NL AIC Conference in Utrecht, Holland
GL
03/31VERSES Closes Final Tranche of Convertible Debenture Financing for Aggregate Proceeds of C$7.5M
GL
03/30HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Versus Systems to $0.75 From $2, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Dan Mapes and Karl Friston to Keynote the NL AIC Conference in Utrecht, Holland

04/11/2023 | 02:09pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation Artificial Intelligence is pleased to announce that VERSES Co-Founder and President, Dan Mapes and Chief Scientist, Karl Friston, will be featured as keynote speakers at the Dutch AI Congress Conference (NL AIC) taking place on Wednesday, April 12th 2023 at Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, Holland.

To learn more about the conference, keynotes and other speakers, please visit the link below.

https://nlaic.com/nl-aic-evenement-2023/

About NL AIC
The Netherlands AI Coalition is a public-private partnership in which the government, the business sector, educational and research institutions, as well as civil society organizations collaborate to accelerate and connect AI developments and initiatives. The ambition is to position the Netherlands at the forefront of knowledge and application of AI for prosperity and well-being. We are continually doing so with due observance of both the Dutch and European standards and values. The NL AIC functions as the catalyst for AI applications in our country.

More information can be found on nlaic.com.

About VERSES
VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA™, is an Intelligent Assistant for everyone powered by KOSMOS™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSMOS transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn, and Twitter. 

On Behalf of the Company
Gabriel René
VERSES Technologies Inc.
Co-Founder & CEO
press@verses.io

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries
Leo Karabelas
Focus Communications
President
info@fcir.ca
416-543-3120

The NEO has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2,76 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 0,96 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,93 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Versus Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,84 CAD
Average target price 1,02 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Pierce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Finster President & Chief Financial Officer
Keyvan Peymani Executive Chairman
Alex Peachey Chief Technology Officer
Paul A. Vlasic Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.27.29%7
ADOBE INC.11.80%172 586
WORKDAY INC.17.70%51 011
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.96%46 348
AUTODESK, INC.6.03%42 557
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.44%34 448
