Versus : Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule (Form 6-K)

Versus Systems Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

LOS ANGELES, September 2, 2021 -- Versus Systems Inc. ('Versus' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: VS) will participate in the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presenting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET

Webcast: Register and Join

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

One-on-one meetings only

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Versus Systems' investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or IR@versussystems.com.

