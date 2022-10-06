Versus : Strategic Investment from Outblaze Limited - Form 6-K

Strategic Investment from Outblaze Limited
On September 30, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") entered into a subscription agreement with Outblaze Ltd., an affiliate of Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of multi-billion-dollar digital entertainment company Animoca Brands. Pursuant to the agreement, Outblaze Ltd. purchased 6,184,382 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.181 per share for total gross proceeds of USD $1,119,373.14. The transaction price was based on the market close price of $0.181 per common share on September 29, 2022. The transaction was completed at the then-market price, with no discounts and no warrants. The closing of the transaction occurred on October 6, 2022.
Disclaimer
Versus Systems Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 20:51:03 UTC.