Versus : Strategic Investment from Outblaze Limited - Form 6-K

Strategic Investment from Outblaze Limited

On September 30, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") entered into a subscription agreement with Outblaze Ltd., an affiliate of Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of multi-billion-dollar digital entertainment company Animoca Brands. Pursuant to the agreement, Outblaze Ltd. purchased 6,184,382 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.181 per share for total gross proceeds of USD $1,119,373.14. The transaction price was based on the market close price of $0.181 per common share on September 29, 2022. The transaction was completed at the then-market price, with no discounts and no warrants. The closing of the transaction occurred on October 6, 2022.