Versus Systems Announces No Material Change

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) (Versus), at the request of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity, other than the previously announced agreement with HP on May 28, 2020, where testing continues.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game and in-app prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

