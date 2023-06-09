Advanced search
    VTNR   US92534K1079

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(VTNR)
  Report
06/09/2023
6.080 USD   -1.62%
VERTEX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vertex Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/09/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vertex Energy, Inc. (“Vertex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTNR) in the United States District Court Of The Southern District Of Alabama on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vertex securities between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vertex announced it would acquire an oil refinery in Mobile, Alabama, with the plan to partially convert it for the production of renewable diesel fuel, which it claimed would improve profitability. The Company were involved in transactions, including the financing arrangement to purchase the refinery, that would lead to significant losses after the acquisition. In fact, these transactions caused the Company to lose $125 million in loses during the class period. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vertex Energy, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vertex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 928 M - -
Net income 2023 46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Technical analysis trends VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 11,86 $
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin P. Cowart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Carlson Chief Financial Officer
James Rhame Chief Operating Officer
Daniel K. Borgen Lead Independent Director
Christopher Allen Stratton Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.-1.94%470
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.64%437 345
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.87%192 453
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION34.22%105 218
BP PLC-1.26%102 723
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-2.90%47 702
