    VTNR   US92534K1079

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(VTNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
6.290 USD   -2.18%
VERTEX ENERGY CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vertex Energy, Inc. - VTNR

06/02/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 12, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vertex Energy, Inc. (NasdaqCM: VTNR), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

Get Help

Vertex investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-vtnr-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Vertex and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 9, 2022, pre-market, the Company disclosed massive 2Q2022 losses incurred at its Mobile refinery, a net loss of $63.8 million, and that adjusted EBITDA for the Mobile refinery, even after adjusting for certain incurred losses, was only $63.6 million, compared to the prior guidance of $120-$130 million in the second quarter, a total shortfall of 50%.

On this news, shares of Vertex fell by 44% or $6.18 per share.

The case is Passmore v. Vertex Energy, Inc., No. 23-cv-0128.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertex-energy-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-vertex-energy-inc---vtnr-301841676.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2023
