Vertex Energy : 3Q20 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Vertex Energy's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Vertex Energy, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Vertex Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex Energy's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this presentation, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex Energy.

Industry Information

Information regarding market and industry statistics contained in this presentation is based on information available to us that we believe is accurate. It is generally based on publications that are not produced for investment or economic analysis.