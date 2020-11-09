Log in
Vertex Energy : 3Q20 Results Presentation

11/09/2020

3Q20 Conference Call

November 10, 2020

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Vertex Energy's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Vertex Energy, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Vertex Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex Energy's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this presentation, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex Energy.

Industry Information

Information regarding market and industry statistics contained in this presentation is based on information available to us that we believe is accurate. It is generally based on publications that are not produced for investment or economic analysis.

3Q20 Business Update

Third Quarter 2020

Key Messages

Significant organic growth in collections

36% q/q growth in used motor oil (UMO) collections supported by recovery in U.S. vehicle miles traveled, new customer wins

Initiated start-up of operations at the Myrtle Grove facility

Expect to begin supplying Marrero pre- treated intermediates in 1Q21; evaluating new technologies to allow for the renewable diesel feedstock pre- treatment process

Marrero refinery utilization impacted by two hurricanes

8 days of unplanned maintenance due to Hurricanes in both August and September 2020

Heartland refinery operated at peak utilization

Strong operational execution; stable demand for base oil products

Q/Q and Y/Y improvement in Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.8 million on a q/q basis and $1.4 million on a y/y basis

Evaluating strategic alternatives

These alternatives may include continuing as a public standalone organization, going private or selling certain assets to a strategic partner

Disclaimer

Vertex Energy Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:14:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 136 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 21,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 68,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,50 $
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Spread / Highest target 760%
Spread / Average Target 437%
Spread / Lowest Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin P. Cowart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Strickland Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Carlson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Secretary
David L. Phillips Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel K. Borgen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.-69.79%19
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.30%174 120
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.08%138 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.13%68 021
BP PLC-57.62%53 010
NESTE OYJ58.99%45 019
