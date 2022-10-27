Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vertex Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTNR   US92534K1079

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(VTNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
8.380 USD   +4.36%
07:07aVertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
BU
10/05Vertex Energy Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29Vertex Energy Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

10/27/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:00 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic: 1-877-300-8521
International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10172978

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 22, 2022, either go to the Events and Presentation section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com, or call the number below:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921
Access Code: 10172978

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), is an energy transition company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. Vertex owns a refinery in Mobile (AL) with an operable refining capacity of 75,000 barrels per day and more than 3.2 million barrels of product storage, positioning it as a leading supplier of fuels in the region. Vertex is also one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA), and Columbus (OH). Vertex also owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydroprocessing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
07:07aVertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
BU
10/05Vertex Energy Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/29Vertex Energy Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/29Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update Regarding Mobile Refinery and Updates Prior T..
BU
09/29Vertex Energy, Inc. Provides Operating Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
09/12Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Rising
MT
09/12Sector Update: Energy
MT
09/12Vertex Energy Says Completion of Alabama Refinery's Conversion Project Delayed to Q1 20..
MT
09/12Vertex Energy Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/25Vertex Energy Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 923 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 634 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vertex Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,38 $
Average target price 15,33 $
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin P. Cowart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Carlson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Secretary
James Rhame Chief Operating Officer
David L. Phillips Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel K. Borgen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.84.99%634
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION75.09%446 521
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.10%189 320
BP PLC41.00%98 945
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.61%67 088
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION76.78%56 404