THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $51.5 million
  • Continued safe operation of the Company’s Mobile, Alabama refinery (the “Mobile Refinery”) with third quarter 2023 conventional throughput of 80,171 barrels per day (bpd), which was above prior guidance and reflecting 107% of stated facility conventional operational capacity
  • Renewable diesel (“RD”) throughput of 5,397 bpd, reflecting Phase One capacity utilization of 67.5%
  • Total cash and cash equivalents of $79.3 million, including restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2023

Vertex reported third quarter 2023 net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share, versus net income attributable to common shareholders of $22.2 million, or $0.15 per fully-diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below) was $51.5 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 include an inventory valuation adjustment charge in the amount of $9.4 million during the quarter.

Schedules reconciling the Company’s generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA and certain key performance indicators, are included later in this release (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “During the third quarter, we demonstrated yet another quarter of safe, reliable operations at the Mobile Refinery, exceeding our operational expectations for the period. Favorable commodity prices which provided a tailwind to results during the third quarter, presented an opportunity for our risk management team to secure attractive pricing for approximately 27% of our gasoline production during the seasonally weak fourth quarter of the year.” Mr. Cowart continued, “We continue to advance our alternative feedstock strategy for optimization of our renewable diesel operations, and are actively assessing strategic options related to this asset in an effort to bring a portion of what we believe is the substantial unrecognized value of this asset forward to add liquidity and greater financial flexibility to the Company.”

MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS

Conventional Fuels Refining

Total conventional throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 80,171 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, represented approximately 67% of total production in the third quarter of 2023, vs. 61% in the second quarter of 2023, and slightly ahead of management’s original expectations, reflecting a continued successful yield optimization initiative at the Mobile conventional refining facility.

The Mobile Refinery’s conventional operations generated a gross profit of $86.2 million and $129.5 million of fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) or $17.56 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023, versus generating a gross profit of $49.1 million, and fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) of $92.9 million, or $14.86 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022.

Renewable Diesel Facility

Total renewable throughput at the Mobile Renewable Diesel facility was 5,397 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of renewable diesel was 5,276 bpd reflecting a product yield of 97.8%.

The Mobile Renewable Diesel facility operations generated a gross loss of $(8.5) million and $2.4 million of fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) or $4.78 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023.

Feedstock Supply Strategy Advanced. During the third quarter, Vertex continued to advance its alternative feedstock supply strategy. The Company has completed the required temporary filings for LCFS credits at the default carbon intensity (“C.I.”) score. Vertex expects the initial default level LCFS credits to be applied to all volumes of renewable diesel produced during the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2023 and to contribute to financial results in the 4th quarter.

During the quarter the company successfully completed runs to support filing for proprietary carbon intensity scores of LCFS pathways for Soy, DCO and Canola and is completing the necessary Tallow runs in November. The filings for each of these four feedstocks are expected to be completed during the 4th quarter as scheduled. Once completed, these filings will allow Vertex to receive the increased credit value available with their lower carbon intensity production as compared to the default temporary values.

Third Quarter 2023 Mobile Refinery Financial and Operating Results ($/millions unless otherwise noted)

 

Conventional Fuels Refinery

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

 

2023 YTD

 

 

 

 

 

Total Throughput (bpd)

71,328

76,330

80,171

 

75,976

Total Throughput (MMbbl)

6.42

6.95

7.38

 

20.74

Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization1

95.1%

101.8%

106.9%

 

101.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)

$3.84

$3.35

$2.40

 

$3.17

Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM)

$103.8

$55.7

$129.5

 

$289.0

Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)

$16.17

$8.03

$17.56

 

$13.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production Yield

 

 

 

 

 

Gasoline (bpd)

15,723

17,812

21,287

 

18,295

% Production

22.7%

23.2%

26.6%

 

24.3%

ULSD (bpd)

14,720

15,618

16,479

 

15,612

% Production

21.2%

20.3%

20.6%

 

20.7%

Jet (bpd)

12,789

13,570

15,823

 

14,072

% Production

18.4%

17.7%

19.8%

 

18.7%

Total Finished Fuel Products

43,232

47,000

53,589

 

47,979

% Production

62.3%

61.2%

67.0%

 

63.6%

Other2

26,119

29,828

26,419

 

27,456

% Production

37.7%

38.8%

33.0%

 

36.4%

Total Production (bpd)

69,351

76,828

80,008

 

75,435

Total Production (MMbbl)

6.24

6.99

7.36

 

20.59

 

Renewable Fuels Refinery

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

 

2023 YTD

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Renewable Throughput (bpd)

-

2,490

5,397

 

3,952

Total Renewable Throughput (MMbbl)

-

0.23

0.50

 

1.08

Renewable Diesel Facility Capacity Utilization3

-

31.1%

67.5%

 

49.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)

-

$31.23

$23.05

 

$25.61

Renewable Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM)

-

($3.1)

$2.4

 

($0.7)

Renewable Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)

-

($13.66)

$4.78

 

($1.00)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewable Diesel Production (bpd)

-

2,208

5,276

 

3,750

Renewable Diesel Production (MMbbl)

-

0.20

0.49

 

1.02

Renewable Diesel Production Yield (%)

-

88.7%

97.8%

 

94.9%

 

1.) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity

2.) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LPG

3.) Assumes 8,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels operational capacity

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2023, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $242.3 million, including $15.2 million in 6.25% Senior Convertible Notes, $148.0 million outstanding on the Company’s Term Loan, finance lease obligations of $69.0 million, and $10.1 million in other obligations. The Company had total cash and equivalents of $79.3 million, including $3.6 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, for a net debt position of $163.0 million. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.3 times as of September 30, 2023. (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below).

Commodity Price Risk Management

During the third quarter, Vertex’s commodity price risk management team identified an opportunity to secure attractive future refining margins for a portion of the Company’s forecast gasoline production ahead of the projected seasonally weak fourth quarter for this specific market. The Company entered hedge positions covering approximately 27% of planned gasoline production for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Management Outlook

All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Conventional Fuels

4Q 2023

Operational:

Low

High

Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd)

68.0

 

71.0

Capacity Utilization

91%

 

95%

Production Yield Profile:

 

 

 

Percentage Finished Products1

64%

 

68%

Intermediate & Other Products2

36%

 

32%

 

 

 

 

Renewable Fuels

4Q 2023

Operational:

Low

High

Mobile Refinery Renewable Throughput Volume (Mbpd)

4.0

 

6.0

Capacity Utilization

50%

 

75%

Production Yield

97%

 

98%

Yield Loss

3%

 

2%

 

Consolidated

4Q 2023

Operational:

Low

 

High

Mobile Refinery Total Throughput Volume (Mbpd)

72.0

 

77.0

Capacity Utilization

87%

 

93%

 

 

 

 

Financial Guidance:

 

 

 

Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl)

$3.95

 

$4.20

Capital Expenditures ($/MM)

$15.00

 

$20.00

 

 

 

 

 

1.) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A

2.) Intermediate & Other products include Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO), Liquified Petroleum Gases (LPGs), and Vacuum Tower Bottoms (VTBs)

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)
(UNAUDITED)

 
 

 

September 30,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,705

 

 

$

141,258

 

Restricted cash

 

3,605

 

 

 

4,929

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

36,816

 

 

 

34,548

 

Inventory

 

222,685

 

 

 

135,473

 

Derivative commodity asset

 

4,991

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

57,315

 

 

 

36,660

 

Assets held for sale, current

 

 

 

 

20,560

 

Total current assets

 

401,117

 

 

 

373,428

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed assets, net

 

321,314

 

 

 

201,749

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

65,317

 

 

 

44,081

 

Operating lease right-of use assets

 

90,413

 

 

 

53,557

 

Intangible assets, net

 

11,207

 

 

 

11,827

 

Deferred taxes assets

 

 

 

 

2,498

 

Other assets

 

3,310

 

 

 

2,245

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

892,678

 

 

$

689,385

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

63,628

 

 

$

20,997

 

Accrued expenses

 

69,315

 

 

 

81,711

 

Finance lease liability-current

 

2,297

 

 

 

1,363

 

Operating lease liability-current

 

26,047

 

 

 

9,012

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

18,321

 

 

 

13,911

 

Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net

 

182,487

 

 

 

117,939

 

Derivative commodity liability

 

 

 

 

242

 

Liabilities held for sale, current

 

 

 

 

3,424

 

Total current liabilities

 

362,095

 

 

 

248,599

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

125,010

 

 

 

170,010

 

Finance lease liability-long-term

 

66,751

 

 

 

45,164

 

Operating lease liability-long-term

 

64,367

 

 

 

44,545

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,257

 

 

 

 

Derivative warrant liability

 

9,234

 

 

 

14,270

 

Other liabilities

 

1,377

 

 

 

1,377

 

Total liabilities

 

630,091

 

 

 

523,965

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share;

750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,514,346 and 75,668,826 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

 

94

 

 

 

76

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

382,849

 

 

 

279,552

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(123,588

)

 

 

(115,893

)

Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

259,355

 

 

 

163,735

 

Non-controlling interest

 

3,232

 

 

 

1,685

 

Total equity

 

262,587

 

 

 

165,420

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

892,678

 

 

$

689,385

 

 

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)

 
 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

 

$

1,018,407

 

 

$

809,529

 

 

$

2,444,442

 

 

$

1,913,435

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

925,542

 

 

 

749,654

 

 

 

2,274,543

 

 

 

1,817,787

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

7,896

 

 

 

4,049

 

 

 

18,863

 

 

 

9,139

 

Gross profit

 

 

84,969

 

 

 

55,826

 

 

 

151,036

 

 

 

86,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

43,137

 

 

 

37,142

 

 

 

127,715

 

 

 

90,039

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses

 

 

1,033

 

 

 

1,119

 

 

 

3,077

 

 

 

2,655

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

44,170

 

 

 

38,261

 

 

 

130,792

 

 

 

92,694

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

40,799

 

 

 

17,565

 

 

 

20,244

 

 

 

(6,185

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

(133

)

 

 

416

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

1,059

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability

 

 

4,621

 

 

 

12,312

 

 

 

5,036

 

 

 

7,788

 

Interest expense

 

 

(13,523

)

 

 

(13,028

)

 

 

(103,536

)

 

 

(64,961

)

Total other expense

 

 

(9,035

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(97,477

)

 

 

(56,114

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax

 

 

31,764

 

 

 

17,265

 

 

 

(77,233

)

 

 

(62,299

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(12,231

)

 

 

 

 

 

15,445

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

19,533

 

 

 

17,265

 

 

 

(61,788

)

 

 

(62,299

)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 23)

 

 

 

 

 

4,905

 

 

 

53,680

 

 

 

19,878

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

19,533

 

 

 

22,170

 

 

 

(8,108

)

 

 

(42,421

)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from continuing operations

 

 

(310

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(413

)

 

 

15

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

6,847

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc.

 

 

19,843

 

 

 

22,234

 

 

 

(7,695

)

 

 

(49,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value from continued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(428

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations

 

 

19,843

 

 

 

17,314

 

 

 

(61,375

)

 

 

(62,742

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

4,920

 

 

 

53,680

 

 

 

13,031

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

 

$

19,843

 

 

$

22,234

 

 

$

(7,695

)

 

$

(49,711

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.91

)

Discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.19

 

Basic loss per common share

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.91

)

Discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.19

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

93,381

 

 

 

75,591

 

 

 

82,928

 

 

 

69,007

 

Diluted

 

 

100,427

 

 

 

97,126

 

 

 

82,928

 

 

 

69,007

 

 

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

 

Common Stock

 

Series A Preferred

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

$0.001
Par

 

Shares

 

$0.001
Par

 

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

 

Retained
Earnings

 

Non-
controlling
Interest

 

Total Equity

Balance on January 1, 2023

75,669

 

$

76

 

 

$

 

$

279,552

 

$

(115,893

)

 

$

1,685

 

 

$

165,420

 

Exercise of options

166

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

209

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

365

 

Non controlling shareholder contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

980

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,863

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

53,813

 

Balance on March 31, 2023

75,835

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

280,126

 

 

(62,030

)

 

 

2,615

 

 

 

220,787

 

Exercise of options

195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

169

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

368

 

Senior Note Converted

17,207

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

101,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,130

 

Non-controlling shareholder contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

490

 

 

 

490

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(81,401

)

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(81,454

)

Balance on June 30, 2023

93,237

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

 

381,776

 

 

(143,431

)

 

 

3,052

 

 

 

241,490

 

Exercise of options

165

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

305

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

769

 

Issue of restricted common stock

113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling shareholder contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

490

 

 

 

490

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,843

 

 

 

(310

)

 

 

19,533

 

Balance on September 30, 2023

93,515

 

$

94

 

 

$

 

$

382,849

 

$

(123,588

)

 

$

3,232

 

 

$

262,587

 

 

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Common Stock

 

Series A Preferred

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

$0.001
Par

 

Shares

 

$0.001
Par

 

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

 

Retained
Earnings

 

Non-
controlling
Interest

 

Total Equity

Balance on January 1, 2022

63,288

 

$

63

 

386

 

 

$

 

$

138,620

 

 

$

(110,614

)

 

$

1,997

 

 

$

30,066

 

Exercise of options

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

Exercise of warrants

1,113

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common

5

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of derivative liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,789

 

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(422

)

 

 

 

 

 

(422

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,547

)

 

 

3,739

 

 

 

(808

)

Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,769

)

 

 

(3,769

)

Balance on March 31, 2022

64,466

 

 

64

 

381

 

 

 

 

 

217,734

 

 

 

(115,583

)

 

 

1,967

 

 

 

104,182

 

Exercise of options to common

498

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

554

 

Exercise of options to common- unissued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Distribution to non-controlling shareholder

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(380

)

 

 

(380

)

Adjustment of redeemable non controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common

10,165

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,822

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324

 

Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common

381

 

 

1

 

(381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(66,970

)

 

 

3,188

 

 

 

(63,782

)

Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,023

)

 

 

(3,023

)

Balance on June 30, 2022

75,510

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

278,455

 

 

 

(182,588

)

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

97,695

 

Exercise of options to common

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exercise of options to common- unissued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

Exercise of warrants

96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,234

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

22,170

 

Balance on September 30, 2022

75,610

 

$

76

 

 

 

$

 

$

278,930

 

 

$

(160,354

)

 

$

1,688

 

 

$

120,340

 

 

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)

 
 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(8,108

)

 

$

(42,421

)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

53,680

 

 

 

19,878

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

(61,788

)

 

 

(62,299

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

1,502

 

 

 

952

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

21,940

 

 

 

11,794

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(15,445

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(2

)

 

 

(112

)

Provision for environment clean up

 

 

 

 

1,428

 

(Decrease) increase in allowance for bad debt

 

(132

)

 

 

157

 

(Decrease) increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability

 

(5,036

)

 

 

(7,788

)

Loss on commodity derivative contracts

 

219

 

 

 

87,217

 

Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives

 

(2,061

)

 

 

(100,253

)

Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs

 

74,618

 

 

 

44,537

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and other receivables

 

(3,819

)

 

 

(39,202

)

Inventory

 

(85,796

)

 

 

(31,387

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(24,601

)

 

 

(16,437

)

Accounts payable

 

42,219

 

 

 

58,275

 

Accrued expenses

 

(12,500

)

 

 

37,404

 

Other assets

 

(987

)

 

 

82

 

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

 

(71,669

)

 

 

(15,632

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash

 

(7,642

)

 

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(2,500

)

 

 

(106

)

Investment in Mobile Refinery assets

 

 

 

 

(227,525

)

Purchase of fixed assets

 

(128,599

)

 

 

(34,743

)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation

 

92,034

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

 

5

 

 

 

188

 

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

 

(46,702

)

 

 

(262,186

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments on finance leases

 

(1,469

)

 

 

(201

)

Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock

 

683

 

 

 

729

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

(380

)

Contributions received from noncontrolling interest

 

1,960

 

 

 

 

Net change on inventory financing agreements

 

63,798

 

 

 

133,744

 

Redemption of noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

(50,666

)

Proceeds from note payable

 

19,641

 

 

 

173,315

 

Payments on note payable

 

(32,969

)

 

 

(14,101

)

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

 

51,644

 

 

 

242,440

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(150

)

 

 

23,021

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

 

 

(1,877

)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

 

(150

)

 

 

21,144

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(66,877

)

 

 

(14,234

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

 

146,187

 

 

 

136,627

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

79,310

 

 

$

122,393

 

 

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
(Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands).

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,705

 

$

117,464

Restricted cash

 

3,605

 

 

4,929

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

79,310

 

$

122,393

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

35,553

 

$

65,083

Cash paid for taxes

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

 

 

 

Equity component of the convertible note issuance

$

 

$

78,789

ROU assets obtained from new finance lease obligation

$

23,990

 

$

45,096

Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock

$

79,948

 

$

59,822

ROU assets obtained from new operating lease obligation

$

36,856

 

$

20,061

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value

$

 

$

428

 

Unaudited segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

 

 

Refining &
Marketing

 

Black Oil &
Recovery

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Total

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products

 

$

966,805

 

 

$

38,642

 

 

$

(4,632

)

 

$

1,000,815

 

Re-refined products

 

 

4,509

 

 

 

2,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,475

 

Services

 

 

7,398

 

 

 

2,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,117

 

Total revenues

 

 

978,712

 

 

 

44,327

 

 

 

(4,632

)

 

 

1,018,407

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

893,612

 

 

 

36,569

 

 

 

(4,639

)

 

 

925,542

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

6,527

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,896

 

Gross profit

 

 

78,573

 

 

 

6,389

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

84,969

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

31,485

 

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

6,421

 

 

 

43,137

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses

 

 

829

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

1,033

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

46,259

 

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

(6,580

)

 

 

40,799

 

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

(167

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(133

)

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,621

 

 

 

4,621

 

Interest expense

 

 

(4,394

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(9,088

)

 

 

(13,523

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

41,865

 

 

$

912

 

 

$

(11,013

)

 

$

31,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

20,875

 

 

$

8,449

 

 

$

 

 

$

29,324

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

 

Refining &

Marketing

 

Black Oil &
Recovery

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Total

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products

 

$

748,190

 

 

$

37,607

 

$

 

 

$

785,797

 

Re-refined products

 

 

16,434

 

 

 

4,587

 

 

 

 

 

21,021

 

Services

 

 

2,144

 

 

 

567

 

 

 

 

 

2,711

 

Total revenues

 

 

766,768

 

 

 

42,761

 

 

 

 

 

809,529

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

714,976

 

 

 

34,678

 

 

 

 

 

749,654

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

3,111

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

 

 

4,049

 

Gross profit

 

 

48,681

 

 

 

7,145

 

 

 

 

 

55,826

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

28,269

 

 

 

4,803

 

 

4,070

 

 

 

37,142

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses

 

 

850

 

 

 

38

 

 

231

 

 

 

1,119

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

19,562

 

 

 

2,304

 

 

(4,301

)

 

 

17,565

 

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

 

 

416

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,312

 

 

 

12,312

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,444

)

 

 

 

 

(9,584

)

 

 

(13,028

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

16,118

 

 

$

2,720

 

$

(1,573

)

 

$

17,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

26,333

 

 

$

412

 

$

 

 

$

26,745

 

 
 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

 

 

Refining &
Marketing

 

Black Oil &
Recovery

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Total

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products

 

$

2,322,452

 

 

$

89,863

 

 

$

(9,775

)

 

$

2,402,540

 

Re-refined products

 

 

13,874

 

 

 

10,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,786

 

Services

 

 

13,133

 

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,116

 

Total revenues

 

 

2,349,459

 

 

 

104,758

 

 

 

(9,775

)

 

 

2,444,442

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

2,194,382

 

 

 

90,250

 

 

 

(10,089

)

 

 

2,274,543

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

15,389

 

 

 

3,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,863

 

Gross profit

 

 

139,688

 

 

 

11,034

 

 

 

314

 

 

 

151,036

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

90,940

 

 

 

14,535

 

 

 

22,240

 

 

 

127,715

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses

 

 

2,459

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

3,077

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

46,289

 

 

 

(3,615

)

 

 

(22,430

)

 

 

20,244

 

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

989

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

1,023

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,036

 

 

 

5,036

 

Interest expense

 

 

(12,799

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(90,611

)

 

 

(103,536

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

33,490

 

 

$

(2,752

)

 

$

(107,971

)

 

$

(77,233

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

118,545

 

 

$

16,123

 

 

$

 

 

$

134,668

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

 

Refining &
Marketing

 

Black Oil &
Recovery

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Total

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products

 

$

1,721,044

 

 

$

129,078

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,850,122

 

Re-refined products

 

 

42,381

 

 

 

14,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,241

 

Services

 

 

4,452

 

 

 

1,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,072

 

Total revenues

 

 

1,767,877

 

 

 

145,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,913,435

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

1,707,746

 

 

 

110,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,817,787

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

6,339

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,139

 

Gross profit

 

 

53,792

 

 

 

32,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

86,509

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

53,073

 

 

 

13,125

 

 

 

23,841

 

 

 

90,039

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

729

 

 

 

2,655

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(1,065

)

 

 

19,450

 

 

 

(24,570

)

 

 

(6,185

)

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

18

 

 

 

1,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,059

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,788

 

 

 

7,788

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6,694

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(58,216

)

 

 

(64,961

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(7,741

)

 

$

20,440

 

 

$

(74,998

)

 

$

(62,299

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

142,927

 

 

$

2,830

 

 

$

 

 

$

145,757

 

 

The following summarized unaudited financial information has been segregated from continuing operations and reported as discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

$

 

$

22,859

 

 

$

7,366

 

 

$

65,618

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

 

14,953

 

 

 

4,589

 

 

 

37,871

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

1,176

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

7,512

 

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

26,571

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

 

2,534

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

6,472

 

Depreciation and amortization expense attributable to operating expenses

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

188

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

6,660

 

Income from operations

 

 

 

4,915

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

19,911

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(33

)

Total other expense

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(33

)

Income before income tax

 

 

 

4,905

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

19,878

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(528

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of $0 and $18,671 of tax for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,208

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

 

$

4,905

 

 

$

53,680

 

 

$

19,878

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Mobile Refinery
Total

Gross profit

$

86,185

 

$

(8,515

)

$

77,670

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

(4,620

)

 

(3,622

)

 

(8,242

)

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

13,225

 

 

(3,851

)

 

9,374

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

94,790

 

$

(15,988

)

$

78,802

 

Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues

 

26,847

 

 

12,958

 

 

39,805

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues

 

2,982

 

 

3,320

 

 

6,302

 

RINs

 

7,058

 

 

-

 

 

7,058

 

Realized loss on hedging activities

 

2,854

 

 

2,401

 

 

5,255

 

Financing costs

 

1,772

 

 

205

 

 

1,977

 

Other revenues

 

(6,804

)

 

(524

)

 

(7,328

)

Fuel gross margin

$

129,499

 

$

2,372

 

$

131,871

 

Throughput (bpd)

 

80,171

 

 

5,397

 

 

85,568

 

Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput

$

17.56

 

$

4.78

 

$

16.75

 

Total OPEX

$

17,720

 

$

11,445

 

$

29,165

 

Operating expenses per barrel of throughput

$

2.40

 

$

23.05

 

$

3.70

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Mobile Refinery
Total

Gross profit

$

6,544

 

$

(13,006

)

$

(6,462

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

849

 

 

2,913

 

 

3,762

 

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

(4,246

)

 

3,745

 

 

(501

)

Adjusted gross margin

$

3,147

 

$

(6,348

)

$

(3,201

)

Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues

 

28,686

 

 

77

 

 

28,763

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues

 

3,351

 

 

2,018

 

 

5,369

 

RINs

 

25,410

 

 

-

 

 

25,410

 

Realized loss on hedging activities

 

(1,150

)

 

1,288

 

 

138

 

Financing costs

 

(87

)

 

58

 

 

(29

)

Other revenues

 

(3,610

)

 

(190

)

 

(3,800

)

Fuel gross margin

$

55,747

 

$

(3,097

)

$

52,650

 

Throughput (bpd)

 

76,330

 

 

2,490

 

 

78,820

 

Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput

$

8.03

 

$

(13.66

)

$

7.34

 

Total OPEX

$

23,299

 

$

7,076

 

$

30,375

 

Operating expenses per barrel of throughput

$

3.35

 

$

31.23

 

$

4.23

 

 
 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Mobile Refinery
Total

Gross profit

$

65,470

 

$

-

 

$

65,470

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

(570

)

 

-

 

 

(570

)

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

(1,532

)

 

-

 

 

(1,532

)

Adjusted gross margin

$

63,368

 

$

-

 

$

63,368

 

Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues

 

21,252

 

 

-

 

 

21,252

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues

 

3,144

 

 

-

 

 

3,144

 

RINs

 

16,115

 

 

-

 

 

16,115

 

Realized loss on hedging activities

 

(439

)

 

-

 

 

(439

)

Financing costs

 

2,295

 

 

-

 

 

2,295

 

Other revenues

 

(1,933

)

 

-

 

 

(1,933

)

Fuel gross margin

$

103,802

 

$

-

 

$

103,802

 

Throughput (bpd)

 

71,328

 

 

-

 

 

71,328

 

Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput

$

16.17

 

$

-

 

$

16.17

 

Total OPEX

$

24,681

 

$

-

 

$

24,681

 

Operating expenses per barrel of throughput

$

3.84

 

$

-

 

$

3.84

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Mobile Refinery
Total

Gross profit

$

158,198

 

$

(21,521

)

$

136,677

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

(4,341

)

 

(709

)

 

(5,050

)

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

7,447

 

 

(106

)

 

7,341

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

161,304

 

$

(22,336

)

$

138,968

 

Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues

 

76,785

 

 

13,035

 

 

89,820

 

Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues

 

9,477

 

 

5,338

 

 

14,815

 

RINs

 

48,583

 

 

-

 

 

48,583

 

Realized loss on hedging activities

 

1,265

 

 

3,689

 

 

4,954

 

Financing costs

 

3,980

 

 

263

 

 

4,243

 

Other revenues

 

(12,347

)

 

(714

)

 

(13,061

)

Fuel gross margin

$

289,047

 

$

(725

)

$

288,322

 

Throughput (bpd)

 

75,976

 

 

3,952

 

 

79,928

 

Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput

$

13.94

 

$

(1.00

)

$

13.21

 

Total OPEX

$

65,700

 

$

18,521

 

$

84,221

 

Operating expenses per barrel of throughput

$

3.17

 

$

25.61

 

$

3.86

 

 
 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations.

In thousands

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022

September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022

September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022

Net income (loss)

$

19,534

 

$

22,172

 

$

(8,107

)

$

(42,421

)

$

36,310

 

$

(47,771

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,929

 

 

5,623

 

 

22,085

 

 

13,157

 

 

27,847

 

 

15,088

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

12,231

 

 

-

 

 

3,754

 

 

-

 

 

1,265

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

13,523

 

 

13,129

 

 

103,536

 

 

65,069

 

 

118,493

 

 

67,921

 

EBITDA

$

54,217

 

$

40,924

 

$

121,268

 

$

35,805

 

$

183,915

 

$

35,239

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

(8,348

)

 

(47,756

)

 

(5,233

)

 

(1,123

)

 

(4,256

)

 

(1,375

)

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

9,374

 

 

17,972

 

 

7,341

 

 

41,152

 

 

16,955

 

 

41,152

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability

 

(4,621

)

 

(12,312

)

 

(5,036

)

 

(7,788

)

 

(5,069

)

 

(3,483

)

Stock-based compensation

 

769

 

 

378

 

 

1,502

 

 

951

 

 

2,125

 

 

1,201

 

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(70,881

)

 

-

 

 

(70,558

)

 

(1,041

)

Acquisition costs

 

-

 

 

2,889

 

 

4,308

 

 

16,526

 

 

4,309

 

 

20,092

 

Environmental clean-up reserve

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,428

 

 

-

 

 

1,428

 

Other

 

132

 

 

(417

)

 

(1,022

)

 

(1,042

)

 

(8

)

 

2,106

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

51,523

 

$

1,678

 

$

52,247

 

$

85,909

 

$

127,413

 

$

95,318

 

 
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Mobile Refinery

Legacy
Refining &
Marketing

Total
Refining &
Marketing

Black Oil
and
Recovery

Corporate

Consolidated

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Net income (loss)

$

65,161

 

$

(21,807

)

$

(1,489

)

$

41,865

 

$

912

 

$

(42,443

)

$

335

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,718

 

 

3,341

 

 

297

 

 

7,356

 

 

1,407

 

 

166

 

 

8,929

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

31,430

 

 

31,430

 

Interest expense

 

2,568

 

 

1,826

 

 

-

 

 

4,394

 

 

41

 

 

9,089

 

 

13,523

 

EBITDA

$

71,447

 

$

(16,640

)

$

(1,192

)

$

53,615

 

$

2,360

 

$

(1,758

)

$

54,217

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

 

(4,620

)

 

(3,622

)

 

(40

)

 

(8,282

)

 

(66

)

 

-

 

 

(8,348

)

Inventory valuation adjustments

 

13,225

 

 

(3,851

)

 

-

 

 

9,374

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

9,374

 

Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(4,621

)

 

(4,621

)

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

769

 

 

769

 

Other

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

167

 

 

(35

)

 

132

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,052

 

$

(24,113

)

$

(1,232

)

$

54,707

 

$

2,461

 

$

(5,645

)

$

51,523

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Mobile Refinery

Legacy
Refining &
Marketing

Total
Refining &
Marketing

Black Oil
and
Recovery

Corporate

Consolidated

In thousands

Conventional

Renewable

Net income (loss)

$

79,686

 

$

(42,272

)

$

(3,924

)

$

33,490

 

$

50,929

 

$

(111,726

)

$

(27,306

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,685

 

 

5,373

 

 

790

 

 

17,848

 

 

3,733

 

 

504

 

 

22,085

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

19,199

 

 

3,754

 

 