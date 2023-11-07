Nasdaq Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:00 2023-11-06 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 4.270 USD -5.74% -0.47% -31.13% 12:47pm Earnings Flash (VTNR) VERTEX ENERGY Reports Q3 Revenue $1.02B, vs. Street Est of $900.2M MT Oct. 17 Vertex Energy Engages BofA Securities to Enhance Renewable Fuels and Sustainable Products Growth Strategy CI Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results November 07, 2023 at 06:33 am EST Share Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results today, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call are included at the end of this release. THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $51.5 million

Continued safe operation of the Company’s Mobile, Alabama refinery (the “Mobile Refinery”) with third quarter 2023 conventional throughput of 80,171 barrels per day (bpd), which was above prior guidance and reflecting 107% of stated facility conventional operational capacity

Renewable diesel (“RD”) throughput of 5,397 bpd, reflecting Phase One capacity utilization of 67.5%

Total cash and cash equivalents of $79.3 million, including restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2023 Vertex reported third quarter 2023 net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share, versus net income attributable to common shareholders of $22.2 million, or $0.15 per fully-diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below) was $51.5 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 include an inventory valuation adjustment charge in the amount of $9.4 million during the quarter. Schedules reconciling the Company’s generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA and certain key performance indicators, are included later in this release (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below). MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Mr. Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “During the third quarter, we demonstrated yet another quarter of safe, reliable operations at the Mobile Refinery, exceeding our operational expectations for the period. Favorable commodity prices which provided a tailwind to results during the third quarter, presented an opportunity for our risk management team to secure attractive pricing for approximately 27% of our gasoline production during the seasonally weak fourth quarter of the year.” Mr. Cowart continued, “We continue to advance our alternative feedstock strategy for optimization of our renewable diesel operations, and are actively assessing strategic options related to this asset in an effort to bring a portion of what we believe is the substantial unrecognized value of this asset forward to add liquidity and greater financial flexibility to the Company.” MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS Conventional Fuels Refining Total conventional throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 80,171 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, represented approximately 67% of total production in the third quarter of 2023, vs. 61% in the second quarter of 2023, and slightly ahead of management’s original expectations, reflecting a continued successful yield optimization initiative at the Mobile conventional refining facility. The Mobile Refinery’s conventional operations generated a gross profit of $86.2 million and $129.5 million of fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) or $17.56 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023, versus generating a gross profit of $49.1 million, and fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) of $92.9 million, or $14.86 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022. Renewable Diesel Facility Total renewable throughput at the Mobile Renewable Diesel facility was 5,397 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of renewable diesel was 5,276 bpd reflecting a product yield of 97.8%. The Mobile Renewable Diesel facility operations generated a gross loss of $(8.5) million and $2.4 million of fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) or $4.78 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023. Feedstock Supply Strategy Advanced. During the third quarter, Vertex continued to advance its alternative feedstock supply strategy. The Company has completed the required temporary filings for LCFS credits at the default carbon intensity (“C.I.”) score. Vertex expects the initial default level LCFS credits to be applied to all volumes of renewable diesel produced during the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2023 and to contribute to financial results in the 4th quarter. During the quarter the company successfully completed runs to support filing for proprietary carbon intensity scores of LCFS pathways for Soy, DCO and Canola and is completing the necessary Tallow runs in November. The filings for each of these four feedstocks are expected to be completed during the 4th quarter as scheduled. Once completed, these filings will allow Vertex to receive the increased credit value available with their lower carbon intensity production as compared to the default temporary values. Third Quarter 2023 Mobile Refinery Financial and Operating Results ($/millions unless otherwise noted) Conventional Fuels Refinery 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 2023 YTD Total Throughput (bpd) 71,328 76,330 80,171 75,976 Total Throughput (MMbbl) 6.42 6.95 7.38 20.74 Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization1 95.1% 101.8% 106.9% 101.3% Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl) $3.84 $3.35 $2.40 $3.17 Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM) $103.8 $55.7 $129.5 $289.0 Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl) $16.17 $8.03 $17.56 $13.94 Production Yield Gasoline (bpd) 15,723 17,812 21,287 18,295 % Production 22.7% 23.2% 26.6% 24.3% ULSD (bpd) 14,720 15,618 16,479 15,612 % Production 21.2% 20.3% 20.6% 20.7% Jet (bpd) 12,789 13,570 15,823 14,072 % Production 18.4% 17.7% 19.8% 18.7% Total Finished Fuel Products 43,232 47,000 53,589 47,979 % Production 62.3% 61.2% 67.0% 63.6% Other2 26,119 29,828 26,419 27,456 % Production 37.7% 38.8% 33.0% 36.4% Total Production (bpd) 69,351 76,828 80,008 75,435 Total Production (MMbbl) 6.24 6.99 7.36 20.59 Renewable Fuels Refinery 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 2023 YTD Total Renewable Throughput (bpd) - 2,490 5,397 3,952 Total Renewable Throughput (MMbbl) - 0.23 0.50 1.08 Renewable Diesel Facility Capacity Utilization3 - 31.1% 67.5% 49.4% Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl) - $31.23 $23.05 $25.61 Renewable Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM) - ($3.1) $2.4 ($0.7) Renewable Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl) - ($13.66) $4.78 ($1.00) Renewable Diesel Production (bpd) - 2,208 5,276 3,750 Renewable Diesel Production (MMbbl) - 0.20 0.49 1.02 Renewable Diesel Production Yield (%) - 88.7% 97.8% 94.9% 1.) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity 2.) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LPG 3.) Assumes 8,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels operational capacity Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update As of September 30, 2023, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $242.3 million, including $15.2 million in 6.25% Senior Convertible Notes, $148.0 million outstanding on the Company’s Term Loan, finance lease obligations of $69.0 million, and $10.1 million in other obligations. The Company had total cash and equivalents of $79.3 million, including $3.6 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, for a net debt position of $163.0 million. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.3 times as of September 30, 2023. (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators”, below). Commodity Price Risk Management During the third quarter, Vertex’s commodity price risk management team identified an opportunity to secure attractive future refining margins for a portion of the Company’s forecast gasoline production ahead of the projected seasonally weak fourth quarter for this specific market. The Company entered hedge positions covering approximately 27% of planned gasoline production for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management Outlook All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon. Conventional Fuels 4Q 2023 Operational: Low High Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd) 68.0 71.0 Capacity Utilization 91% 95% Production Yield Profile: Percentage Finished Products1 64% 68% Intermediate & Other Products2 36% 32% Renewable Fuels 4Q 2023 Operational: Low High Mobile Refinery Renewable Throughput Volume (Mbpd) 4.0 6.0 Capacity Utilization 50% 75% Production Yield 97% 98% Yield Loss 3% 2% Consolidated 4Q 2023 Operational: Low High Mobile Refinery Total Throughput Volume (Mbpd) 72.0 77.0 Capacity Utilization 87% 93% Financial Guidance: Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl) $3.95 $4.20 Capital Expenditures ($/MM) $15.00 $20.00 1.) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A 2.) Intermediate & Other products include Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO), Liquified Petroleum Gases (LPGs), and Vacuum Tower Bottoms (VTBs) CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS A conference call will be held today, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the live teleconference: Domestic: (888) 350-3870

International: (646) 960-0308

Conference ID: 8960754 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 21, 2023, either go to the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com, or call the number below: Domestic Replay: (800) 770-2030

Access Code: 8960754 ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. The important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s projected Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, as discussed above; statements concerning: the Company’s engagement of BofA Securities, Inc., as previously disclosed; the review and evaluation of potential joint ventures, divestitures, acquisitions, mergers, business combinations, or other strategic transactions and their impact on shareholder value; the process by which the Company engages in evaluation of strategic transactions; the Company’s ability to identify potential partners; the outcome of potential future strategic transactions and the terms thereof; the future production of the Company’s Mobile Refinery; anticipated and unforeseen events which could reduce future production at the refinery or delay future capital projects, and changes in commodity and credit values; throughput volumes, production rates, yields, operating expenses and capital expenditures at the Mobile Refinery; the timing of, and outcome of, the evaluation and associated carbon intensity scoring of the Company’s feedstock blends by officials in the state of California; the ability of the Company to obtain low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) credits, and the amounts thereof; the need for additional capital in the future, including, but not limited to, in order to complete future capital projects and satisfy liabilities, the Company’s ability to raise such capital in the future, and the terms of such funding; the timing of capital projects at the Company’s refinery located in Mobile, Alabama (the “Mobile Refinery”) and the outcome of such projects; the future production of the Mobile Refinery, including but not limited to, renewable diesel production; estimated and actual production and costs associated with the renewable diesel capital project; estimated revenues, margins and expenses, over the course of the agreement with Idemitsu; anticipated and unforeseen events which could reduce future production at the Mobile Refinery or delay planned and future capital projects; changes in commodity and credits values; certain early termination rights associated with third party agreements and conditions precedent to such agreements; certain mandatory redemption provisions of the outstanding senior convertible notes, the conversion rights associated therewith, and dilution caused by conversions and/or the exchanges of convertible notes; the Company’s ability to comply with required covenants under outstanding senior notes and a term loan and pay amounts due under such senior notes and term loan, including interest and other amounts due thereunder; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; the level of competition in the Company’s industry and its ability to compete; the Company’s ability to respond to changes in its industry; the loss of key personnel or failure to attract, integrate and retain additional personnel; the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property and not infringe on others’ intellectual property; the Company’s ability to scale its business; the Company’s ability to maintain supplier relationships and obtain adequate supplies of feedstocks; the Company’s ability to obtain and retain customers; the Company’s ability to produce products at competitive rates; the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy in a very competitive environment; trends in, and the market for, the price of oil and gas and alternative energy sources; the impact of inflation on margins and costs; the volatile nature of the prices for oil and gas caused by supply and demand, including volatility caused by the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and/or the Israel/Hamas conflict, increased interest rates, recessions and inflation; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with partners; the outcome of pending and potential future litigation, judgments and settlements; rules and regulations making the Company’s operations more costly or restrictive; volatility in the market price of compliance credits (primarily Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) needed to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”)) under renewable and low-carbon fuel programs and emission credits needed under other environmental emissions programs, the requirement for the Company to purchase RINs in the secondary market to the extent it does not generate sufficient RINs internally, liabilities associated therewith and the timing, funding and costs of such required purchases, if any; changes in environmental and other laws and regulations and risks associated with such laws and regulations; economic downturns both in the United States and globally, changes in inflation and interest rates, increased costs of borrowing associated therewith and potential declines in the availability of such funding; risk of increased regulation of the Company’s operations and products; disruptions in the infrastructure that the Company and its partners rely on; interruptions at the Company’s facilities; unexpected and expected changes in the Company’s anticipated capital expenditures resulting from unforeseen and expected required maintenance, repairs, or upgrades; the Company’s ability to acquire and construct new facilities; the Company’s ability to effectively manage growth; decreases in global demand for, and the price of, oil, due to inflation, recessions or other reasons, including declines in economic activity or global conflicts; expected and unexpected downtime at the Company’s facilities; the Company’s level of indebtedness, which could affect its ability to fulfill its obligations, impede the implementation of its strategy, and expose the Company’s interest rate risk; dependence on third party transportation services and pipelines; risks related to obtaining required crude oil supplies, and the costs of such supplies; counterparty credit and performance risk; unanticipated problems at, or downtime effecting, the Company’s facilities and those operated by third parties; risks relating to the Company’s hedging activities or lack of hedging activities; and risks relating to planned and future divestitures, asset sales, joint ventures and acquisitions. Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company’s publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. PROJECTIONS The financial projections (the “Projections”) included herein were prepared by Vertex in good faith using assumptions believed to be reasonable. A significant number of assumptions about the operations of the business of Vertex were based, in part, on economic, competitive, and general business conditions prevailing at the time the Projections were developed. Any future changes in these conditions, may materially impact the ability of Vertex to achieve the financial results set forth in the Projections. The Projections are based on numerous assumptions, including realization of the operating strategy of Vertex; industry performance; no material adverse changes in applicable legislation or regulations, or the administration thereof, or generally accepted accounting principles; general business and economic conditions; competition; retention of key management and other key employees; absence of material contingent or unliquidated litigation, indemnity, or other claims; minimal changes in current pricing; static material and equipment pricing; no significant increases in interest rates or inflation; and other matters, many of which will be beyond the control of Vertex, and some or all of which may not materialize. The Projections also assume the continued uptime of the Company’s facilities at historical levels and the successful funding of, timely completion of, and successful outcome of, planned capital projects. Additionally, to the extent that the assumptions inherent in the Projections are based upon future business decisions and objectives, they are subject to change. Although the Projections are presented with numerical specificity and are based on reasonable expectations developed by Vertex’s management, the assumptions and estimates underlying the Projections are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be beyond the control of Vertex. Accordingly, the Projections are only estimates and are necessarily speculative in nature. It is expected that some or all of the assumptions in the Projections will not be realized and that actual results will vary from the Projections. Such variations may be material and may increase over time. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Projections. The projected financial information contained herein should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Vertex, its management, advisors, or any other person that the Projections can or will be achieved. Vertex cautions that the Projections are speculative in nature and based upon subjective decisions and assumptions. As a result, the Projections should not be relied on as necessarily predictive of actual future events. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this news release we also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Refining Adjusted EBITDA, for the Company’s Legacy Refining and Marketing segment, and the total Refining and Marketing segment, as a whole, and Net Long-Term Debt and Ratio of Net Long-Term Debt (collectively, the “Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures”). Key performance indicators include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Refining Adjusted EBITDA for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole, and Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Adjusted Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole (collectively, the “KPIs”). EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for continued and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from operations plus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) costs (mainly related to Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), and inventory adjustments, depreciation and amortization, acquisition costs, gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability, environmental clean-up, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of assets, interest expense, and certain other unusual or non-recurring charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross profit (loss) plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities and inventory valuation adjustments. Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Margin, plus production costs, operating expenses and depreciation attributable to cost of revenues and other non-fuel items included in costs of revenues including realized and unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, RFS costs (mainly related to RINs), inventory valuation adjustments, fuel financing costs and other revenues and cost of sales items. Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as fuel gross margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput is defined as total operating expenses divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin is defined as [Fuel Gross Margin minus RIN expense divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Net Long-Term Debt is long-term debt and lease obligations, adjusted for unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, insurance premiums financed, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Ratio of Net Long-Term Debt is defined as Long-Term Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Each of the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are discussed in greater detail below. The (a) Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures”, and (b) the KPIs are, presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs as supplements to U.S. GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Non-U.S. GAAP financial information and KPIs similar to the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs represent only a portion of our total operating results; and other companies in this industry may calculate the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP measure and reconciliation of the KPIs, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view the non-GAAP Financial Measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and KPIs, please see the sections titled “Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput”, “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations”, and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage”, at the end of this release. VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(UNAUDITED) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,705 $ 141,258 Restricted cash 3,605 4,929 Accounts receivable, net 36,816 34,548 Inventory 222,685 135,473 Derivative commodity asset 4,991 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,315 36,660 Assets held for sale, current — 20,560 Total current assets 401,117 373,428 Fixed assets, net 321,314 201,749 Finance lease right-of-use assets 65,317 44,081 Operating lease right-of use assets 90,413 53,557 Intangible assets, net 11,207 11,827 Deferred taxes assets — 2,498 Other assets 3,310 2,245 TOTAL ASSETS $ 892,678 $ 689,385 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 63,628 $ 20,997 Accrued expenses 69,315 81,711 Finance lease liability-current 2,297 1,363 Operating lease liability-current 26,047 9,012 Current portion of long-term debt, net 18,321 13,911 Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net 182,487 117,939 Derivative commodity liability — 242 Liabilities held for sale, current — 3,424 Total current liabilities 362,095 248,599 Long-term debt, net 125,010 170,010 Finance lease liability-long-term 66,751 45,164 Operating lease liability-long-term 64,367 44,545 Deferred tax liabilities 1,257 — Derivative warrant liability 9,234 14,270 Other liabilities 1,377 1,377 Total liabilities 630,091 523,965 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4) — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,514,346 and 75,668,826 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 94 76 Additional paid-in capital 382,849 279,552 Accumulated deficit (123,588 ) (115,893 ) Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 259,355 163,735 Non-controlling interest 3,232 1,685 Total equity 262,587 165,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 892,678 $ 689,385 VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,018,407 $ 809,529 $ 2,444,442 $ 1,913,435 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 925,542 749,654 2,274,543 1,817,787 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 7,896 4,049 18,863 9,139 Gross profit 84,969 55,826 151,036 86,509 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 43,137 37,142 127,715 90,039 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,033 1,119 3,077 2,655 Total operating expenses 44,170 38,261 130,792 92,694 Income (loss) from operations 40,799 17,565 20,244 (6,185 ) Other income (expense): Other income (loss) (133 ) 416 1,023 1,059 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability 4,621 12,312 5,036 7,788 Interest expense (13,523 ) (13,028 ) (103,536 ) (64,961 ) Total other expense (9,035 ) (300 ) (97,477 ) (56,114 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 31,764 17,265 (77,233 ) (62,299 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (12,231 ) — 15,445 — Income (loss) from continuing operations 19,533 17,265 (61,788 ) (62,299 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 23) — 4,905 53,680 19,878 Net income (loss) 19,533 22,170 (8,108 ) (42,421 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from continuing operations (310 ) (49 ) (413 ) 15 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from discontinued operations — (15 ) — 6,847 Net income (loss) attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc. 19,843 22,234 (7,695 ) (49,283 ) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value from continued operations — — — (428 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations 19,843 17,314 (61,375 ) (62,742 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders from discontinued operations, net of tax — 4,920 53,680 13,031 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 19,843 $ 22,234 $ (7,695 ) $ (49,711 ) Basic loss per common share Continuing operations $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ (0.74 ) $ (0.91 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.07 0.65 0.19 Basic loss per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share Continuing operations $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ (0.74 ) $ (0.91 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.05 0.65 0.19 Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.72 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 93,381 75,591 82,928 69,007 Diluted 100,427 97,126 82,928 69,007 VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in thousands, except par value)

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Common Stock Series A Preferred Shares $0.001

Par Shares $0.001

Par Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Non-

controlling

Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2023 75,669 $ 76 — $ — $ 279,552 $ (115,893 ) $ 1,685 $ 165,420 Exercise of options 166 — — — 209 — — 209 Stock based compensation expense — — — — 365 — — 365 Non controlling shareholder contribution — — — — — — 980 980 Net income (loss) — — — — — 53,863 (50 ) 53,813 Balance on March 31, 2023 75,835 76 — — 280,126 (62,030 ) 2,615 220,787 Exercise of options 195 — — — 169 — — 169 Stock based compensation expense — — — — 368 — — 368 Senior Note Converted 17,207 17 — — 101,113 — — 101,130 Non-controlling shareholder contribution — — — — — — 490 490 Net loss — — — — — (81,401 ) (53 ) (81,454 ) Balance on June 30, 2023 93,237 93 — — 381,776 (143,431 ) 3,052 241,490 Exercise of options 165 1 — — 304 — — 305 Stock based compensation expense — — — — 769 — — 769 Issue of restricted common stock 113 — — — — — — — Non-controlling shareholder contribution — — — — — — 490 490 Net income (loss) — — — — — 19,843 (310 ) 19,533 Balance on September 30, 2023 93,515 $ 94 — $ — $ 382,849 $ (123,588 ) $ 3,232 $ 262,587 VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in thousands, except par value)

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Common Stock Series A Preferred Shares $0.001

Par Shares $0.001

Par Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Non-

controlling

Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2022 63,288 $ 63 386 $ — $ 138,620 $ (110,614 ) $ 1,997 $ 30,066 Exercise of options 60 — — — 76 — — 76 Exercise of warrants 1,113 1 — — (1 ) — — — Stock based compensation expense — — — — 250 — — 250 Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common 5 — (5 ) — — — — — Reclassification of derivative liabilities — — — — 78,789 — — 78,789 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value — — — — — (422 ) — (422 ) Net income (loss) — — — — — (4,547 ) 3,739 (808 ) Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — — — — — — (3,769 ) (3,769 ) Balance on March 31, 2022 64,466 64 381 — 217,734 (115,583 ) 1,967 104,182 Exercise of options to common 498 1 — — 553 — — 554 Exercise of options to common- unissued — — — — 3 — — 3 Distribution to non-controlling shareholder — — — — — — (380 ) (380 ) Adjustment of redeemable non controlling interest — — — — 29 (29 ) — — Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common 10,165 10 — — 59,812 — — 59,822 Share based compensation expense — — — — 324 — — 324 Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common 381 1 (381 ) — — — — 1 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value — — — — — (6 ) — (6 ) Net income (loss) — — — — — (66,970 ) 3,188 (63,782 ) Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — — — — — — (3,023 ) (3,023 ) Balance on June 30, 2022 75,510 76 — — 278,455 (182,588 ) 1,752 97,695 Exercise of options to common 4 — — — — — — — Exercise of options to common- unissued — — — — 97 — — 97 Exercise of warrants 96 — — — — — — — Share based compensation expense — — — — 378 — — 378 Net income (loss) — — — — — 22,234 (64 ) 22,170 Balance on September 30, 2022 75,610 $ 76 — $ — $ 278,930 $ (160,354 ) $ 1,688 $ 120,340 VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (8,108 ) $ (42,421 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 53,680 19,878 Loss from continuing operations (61,788 ) (62,299 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities Stock based compensation expense 1,502 952 Depreciation and amortization 21,940 11,794 Deferred income tax benefit (15,445 ) — Gain on sale of assets (2 ) (112 ) Provision for environment clean up — 1,428 (Decrease) increase in allowance for bad debt (132 ) 157 (Decrease) increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability (5,036 ) (7,788 ) Loss on commodity derivative contracts 219 87,217 Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives (2,061 ) (100,253 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs 74,618 44,537 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables (3,819 ) (39,202 ) Inventory (85,796 ) (31,387 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,601 ) (16,437 ) Accounts payable 42,219 58,275 Accrued expenses (12,500 ) 37,404 Other assets (987 ) 82 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (71,669 ) (15,632 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash (7,642 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (2,500 ) (106 ) Investment in Mobile Refinery assets — (227,525 ) Purchase of fixed assets (128,599 ) (34,743 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation 92,034 — Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 5 188 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (46,702 ) (262,186 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (1,469 ) (201 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock 683 729 Distributions to noncontrolling interest — (380 ) Contributions received from noncontrolling interest 1,960 — Net change on inventory financing agreements 63,798 133,744 Redemption of noncontrolling interest — (50,666 ) Proceeds from note payable 19,641 173,315 Payments on note payable (32,969 ) (14,101 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 51,644 242,440 Discontinued operations: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (150 ) 23,021 Net cash used in investing activities — (1,877 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (150 ) 21,144 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (66,877 ) (14,234 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 146,187 136,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 79,310 $ 122,393 VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

(Continued) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands). Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,705 $ 117,464 Restricted cash 3,605 4,929 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 79,310 $ 122,393 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 35,553 $ 65,083 Cash paid for taxes $ — $ — NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS Equity component of the convertible note issuance $ — $ 78,789 ROU assets obtained from new finance lease obligation $ 23,990 $ 45,096 Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock $ 79,948 $ 59,822 ROU assets obtained from new operating lease obligation $ 36,856 $ 20,061 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value $ — $ 428 Unaudited segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 966,805 $ 38,642 $ (4,632 ) $ 1,000,815 Re-refined products 4,509 2,966 — 7,475 Services 7,398 2,719 — 10,117 Total revenues 978,712 44,327 (4,632 ) 1,018,407 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 893,612 36,569 (4,639 ) 925,542 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 6,527 1,369 — 7,896 Gross profit 78,573 6,389 7 84,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,485 5,231 6,421 43,137 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 829 38 166 1,033 Income (loss) from operations 46,259 1,120 (6,580 ) 40,799 Other income (expenses) Other income (expense) — (167 ) 34 (133 ) Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities — — 4,621 4,621 Interest expense (4,394 ) (41 ) (9,088 ) (13,523 ) Net income (loss) $ 41,865 $ 912 $ (11,013 ) $ 31,764 Capital expenditures $ 20,875 $ 8,449 $ — $ 29,324 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Refining & Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 748,190 $ 37,607 $ — $ 785,797 Re-refined products 16,434 4,587 — 21,021 Services 2,144 567 — 2,711 Total revenues 766,768 42,761 — 809,529 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 714,976 34,678 — 749,654 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 3,111 938 — 4,049 Gross profit 48,681 7,145 — 55,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,269 4,803 4,070 37,142 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 850 38 231 1,119 Income (loss) from operations 19,562 2,304 (4,301 ) 17,565 Other income (expenses) Other income — 416 — 416 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities — — 12,312 12,312 Interest expense (3,444 ) — (9,584 ) (13,028 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,118 $ 2,720 $ (1,573 ) $ 17,265 Capital expenditures $ 26,333 $ 412 $ — $ 26,745 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 2,322,452 $ 89,863 $ (9,775 ) $ 2,402,540 Re-refined products 13,874 10,912 — 24,786 Services 13,133 3,983 — 17,116 Total revenues 2,349,459 104,758 (9,775 ) 2,444,442 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 2,194,382 90,250 (10,089 ) 2,274,543 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 15,389 3,474 — 18,863 Gross profit 139,688 11,034 314 151,036 Selling, general and administrative expenses 90,940 14,535 22,240 127,715 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 2,459 114 504 3,077 Income (loss) from operations 46,289 (3,615 ) (22,430 ) 20,244 Other income (expenses) Other income — 989 34 1,023 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities — — 5,036 5,036 Interest expense (12,799 ) (126 ) (90,611 ) (103,536 ) Net income (loss) $ 33,490 $ (2,752 ) $ (107,971 ) $ (77,233 ) Capital expenditures $ 118,545 $ 16,123 $ — $ 134,668 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 1,721,044 $ 129,078 $ — $ 1,850,122 Re-refined products 42,381 14,860 — 57,241 Services 4,452 1,620 — 6,072 Total revenues 1,767,877 145,558 — 1,913,435 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,707,746 110,041 — 1,817,787 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 6,339 2,800 — 9,139 Gross profit 53,792 32,717 — 86,509 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,073 13,125 23,841 90,039 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,784 142 729 2,655 Income (loss) from operations (1,065 ) 19,450 (24,570 ) (6,185 ) Other income (expenses) Other income 18 1,041 — 1,059 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities — — 7,788 7,788 Interest expense (6,694 ) (51 ) (58,216 ) (64,961 ) Net income (loss) $ (7,741 ) $ 20,440 $ (74,998 ) $ (62,299 ) Capital expenditures $ 142,927 $ 2,830 $ — $ 145,757 The following summarized unaudited financial information has been segregated from continuing operations and reported as discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ — $ 22,859 $ 7,366 $ 65,618 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) — 14,953 4,589 37,871 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues — 394 124 1,176 Gross profit — 7,512 2,653 26,571 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) — 2,534 632 6,472 Depreciation and amortization expense attributable to operating expenses — 63 21 188 Total operating expenses — 2,597 653 6,660 Income from operations — 4,915 2,000 19,911 Other income (expense) Interest expense — (10 ) — (33 ) Total other expense — (10 ) — (33 ) Income before income tax — 4,905 2,000 19,878 Income tax expense — — (528 ) — Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of $0 and $18,671 of tax for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 — — 52,208 — Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 4,905 $ 53,680 $ 19,878 Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput. Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 86,185 $ (8,515 ) $ 77,670 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (4,620 ) (3,622 ) (8,242 ) Inventory valuation adjustments 13,225 (3,851 ) 9,374 Adjusted gross margin $ 94,790 $ (15,988 ) $ 78,802 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 26,847 12,958 39,805 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 2,982 3,320 6,302 RINs 7,058 - 7,058 Realized loss on hedging activities 2,854 2,401 5,255 Financing costs 1,772 205 1,977 Other revenues (6,804 ) (524 ) (7,328 ) Fuel gross margin $ 129,499 $ 2,372 $ 131,871 Throughput (bpd) 80,171 5,397 85,568 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 17.56 $ 4.78 $ 16.75 Total OPEX $ 17,720 $ 11,445 $ 29,165 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 2.40 $ 23.05 $ 3.70 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 6,544 $ (13,006 ) $ (6,462 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 849 2,913 3,762 Inventory valuation adjustments (4,246 ) 3,745 (501 ) Adjusted gross margin $ 3,147 $ (6,348 ) $ (3,201 ) Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 28,686 77 28,763 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 3,351 2,018 5,369 RINs 25,410 - 25,410 Realized loss on hedging activities (1,150 ) 1,288 138 Financing costs (87 ) 58 (29 ) Other revenues (3,610 ) (190 ) (3,800 ) Fuel gross margin $ 55,747 $ (3,097 ) $ 52,650 Throughput (bpd) 76,330 2,490 78,820 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.03 $ (13.66 ) $ 7.34 Total OPEX $ 23,299 $ 7,076 $ 30,375 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 3.35 $ 31.23 $ 4.23 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 65,470 $ - $ 65,470 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (570 ) - (570 ) Inventory valuation adjustments (1,532 ) - (1,532 ) Adjusted gross margin $ 63,368 $ - $ 63,368 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 21,252 - 21,252 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 3,144 - 3,144 RINs 16,115 - 16,115 Realized loss on hedging activities (439 ) - (439 ) Financing costs 2,295 - 2,295 Other revenues (1,933 ) - (1,933 ) Fuel gross margin $ 103,802 $ - $ 103,802 Throughput (bpd) 71,328 - 71,328 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 16.17 $ - $ 16.17 Total OPEX $ 24,681 $ - $ 24,681 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 3.84 $ - $ 3.84 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 158,198 $ (21,521 ) $ 136,677 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (4,341 ) (709 ) (5,050 ) Inventory valuation adjustments 7,447 (106 ) 7,341 Adjusted gross margin $ 161,304 $ (22,336 ) $ 138,968 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 76,785 13,035 89,820 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 9,477 5,338 14,815 RINs 48,583 - 48,583 Realized loss on hedging activities 1,265 3,689 4,954 Financing costs 3,980 263 4,243 Other revenues (12,347 ) (714 ) (13,061 ) Fuel gross margin $ 289,047 $ (725 ) $ 288,322 Throughput (bpd) 75,976 3,952 79,928 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.94 $ (1.00 ) $ 13.21 Total OPEX $ 65,700 $ 18,521 $ 84,221 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 3.17 $ 25.61 $ 3.86 Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations. In thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 19,534 $ 22,172 $ (8,107 ) $ (42,421 ) $ 36,310 $ (47,771 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,929 5,623 22,085 13,157 27,847 15,088 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,231 - 3,754 - 1,265 - Interest expense 13,523 13,129 103,536 65,069 118,493 67,921 EBITDA $ 54,217 $ 40,924 $ 121,268 $ 35,805 $ 183,915 $ 35,239 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (8,348 ) (47,756 ) (5,233 ) (1,123 ) (4,256 ) (1,375 ) Inventory valuation adjustments 9,374 17,972 7,341 41,152 16,955 41,152 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability (4,621 ) (12,312 ) (5,036 ) (7,788 ) (5,069 ) (3,483 ) Stock-based compensation 769 378 1,502 951 2,125 1,201 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - (70,881 ) - (70,558 ) (1,041 ) Acquisition costs - 2,889 4,308 16,526 4,309 20,092 Environmental clean-up reserve - - - 1,428 - 1,428 Other 132 (417 ) (1,022 ) (1,042 ) (8 ) 2,106 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,523 $ 1,678 $ 52,247 $ 85,909 $ 127,413 $ 95,318 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Mobile Refinery Legacy

Refining &

Marketing Total

Refining &

Marketing Black Oil

and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated In thousands Conventional Renewable Net income (loss) $ 65,161 $ (21,807 ) $ (1,489 ) $ 41,865 $ 912 $ (42,443 ) $ 335 Depreciation and amortization 3,718 3,341 297 7,356 1,407 166 8,929 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - 31,430 31,430 Interest expense 2,568 1,826 - 4,394 41 9,089 13,523 EBITDA $ 71,447 $ (16,640 ) $ (1,192 ) $ 53,615 $ 2,360 $ (1,758 ) $ 54,217 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (4,620 ) (3,622 ) (40 ) (8,282 ) (66 ) - (8,348 ) Inventory valuation adjustments 13,225 (3,851 ) - 9,374 - - 9,374 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - - (4,621 ) (4,621 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - - 769 769 Other - - - - 167 (35 ) 132 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,052 $ (24,113 ) $ (1,232 ) $ 54,707 $ 2,461 $ (5,645 ) $ 51,523 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Mobile Refinery Legacy

Refining &

Marketing Total

Refining &

Marketing Black Oil

and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated In thousands Conventional Renewable Net income (loss) $ 79,686 $ (42,272 ) $ (3,924 ) $ 33,490 $ 50,929 $ (111,726 ) $ (27,306 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,685 5,373 790 17,848 3,733 504 22,085 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - 19,199 3,754