Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it plans to participate in two investor conferences during the month of September, 2023:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York – September 11-13, 2023

– New York – September 11-13, 2023 Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference – Virtual – September 19, 2023

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

