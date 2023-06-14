Advanced search
    VTNR   US92534K1079

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(VTNR)
06-14-23
5.820 USD   -2.51%
05:50pVertex Energy Gets EPA Approval to Generate D4 RIN Credits -- OPIS
DJ
04:32pVertex Energy Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pVertex Energy Announces EPA Approval For Generation of D4 RINs
BU
Vertex Energy Gets EPA Approval to Generate D4 RIN Credits -- OPIS

06/14/2023
Vertex Energy, which began producing renewable diesel late last month at its 75,000 b/d refinery near Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday said it had received EPA approval to generate D4 Renewable Identification Number credits.

The company has the capacity to produce about 5,500 b/d of renewable diesel and is aiming to increase that to 8,000 b/d by year's end.

It said it expects to make its first commercial sales of renewable diesel before the second quarter ends.


This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.


--Reporting by Tom Kloza, tkloza@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1749ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.62% 73.57 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
VERTEX ENERGY, INC. -2.51% 5.82 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
WTI -0.53% 68.615 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 911 M - -
Net income 2023 85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 80,7%
Vertex Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,97 $
Average target price 11,71 $
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin P. Cowart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Carlson Chief Financial Officer
James Rhame Chief Operating Officer
Daniel K. Borgen Lead Independent Director
Christopher Allen Stratton Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.-3.71%454
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-3.50%430 271
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.03%194 714
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION26.26%102 401
BP PLC-2.12%101 473
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-3.34%47 732
