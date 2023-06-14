Vertex Energy Gets EPA Approval to Generate D4 RIN Credits -- OPIS

Vertex Energy, which began producing renewable diesel late last month at its 75,000 b/d refinery near Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday said it had received EPA approval to generate D4 Renewable Identification Number credits.

The company has the capacity to produce about 5,500 b/d of renewable diesel and is aiming to increase that to 8,000 b/d by year's end.

It said it expects to make its first commercial sales of renewable diesel before the second quarter ends.

