Conventional throughput volumes expected for the third quarter of 2023 of approximately 80,000 bpd to exceed previously forecasted 74,000-77,000 bpd range, reflecting continued focus on enhanced conventional feedstock supply-chain flexibility and continued operational efficiency and reliability Expected third quarter finished product yield of 65%-67% to exceed previously forecasted range of 59%-63%, reflecting continued successful yield optimization strategy

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or “the Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update to its financial and operational outlook for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter Conventional Throughput Volumes Expected to Exceed Prior Projections

Reported throughput volumes at the Company’s Mobile, Alabama Refinery (the “Mobile Refinery”) for the third quarter of 2023 are expected to be approximately 80,000 barrels per day (bpd), exceeding management’s prior expectations of 74,000 bpd to 77,000 bpd. Throughput volumes for the third quarter of 2023 reflect a continued focus on strengthening the Company’s conventional feedstock procurement program, initiated during the second quarter in response to previously disclosed supply chain risks. Finished fuel products are expected to account for 65% to 67% of total production volumes for the quarter, ahead of the previously forecasted range of 59%-63%, and reflecting the successful implementation of a facility-wide yield optimization initiative introduced early in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses per barrel for the third quarter of 2023 are estimated to total between $3.70 to $3.80 per barrel, in-line with prior expectations. Capex is expected to be $21-$23 million, also in-line with prior expectations.

Key commodity averages in local markets served by Vertex for the third quarter include CBOB gasoline of $108.50 per barrel, ultra-low sulfur diesel of $124.87 per barrel, Jet fuel of $120.35 per barrel and Louisiana Light, Sweet Crude oil of $84.88 per barrel.

Updated 3Q 2023 Guidance Summary Operating Guidance (as of 08/09/23) (as of 10/13/23) Operating Data Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd)1 74 - 77 ~80 Capacity Utilization 99% - 103% 107% Production Yield Profile Guidance: Percentage Finished Products2 59% - 63% 65% - 67% Remaining Intermediate & Other Products3 41% - 37% 35% - 33% Financial Guidance: Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl) $3.60 - $3.80 $3.70 - $3.80 Capital Expenditures ($/MM) $20 - 25 $21 - $23 1.) Preliminary actual throughput volume results (Mbpd = Thousand barrels per day). 2.) Finished products reflect finished motor fuels such as gasoline diesel and jet fuel 3.) Intermediate products include Vacuum gas oil (“VGO”), liquified petroleum gas (“LPGs”), and Other

Renewable Diesel Feedstock Supply Strategy Update

Vertex continues to advance the assessment and pathway approval process for its feedstock optimization strategy, which began in the second quarter of this year. The Company recently completed its internal quality approval process for a combination of eight different feedstock blends as of September 30, 2023 and is currently awaiting evaluation and approval by the state of California.

Production rates of renewable diesel (“RD”) averaged approximately 5,200 bpd for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting strategic rate optimization based on pathway development and current economic conditions.

Management Commentary

Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, stated, “Our strong preliminary third quarter operational results reflect the impact of facility optimization initiatives. Our conventional feedstock procurement strategy and yield optimization efforts extracted substantial value for conventional finished products while our near-term focus on the optimization of different renewable feedstock blends is steadily progressing according to plan.”

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. The Company’s innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of its customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

