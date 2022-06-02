Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vertex Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VTNR   US92534K1079

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(VTNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.37 USD   +10.02%
04:42pVERTEX ENERGY : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pVERTEX ENERGY INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vertex Energy : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 26, 2022

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-11476 94-3439569
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1331 Gemini Street

Suite 250

Houston, Texas

77058
(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (866)660-8156

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock,

$0.001 Par Value Per Share

VTNR

NASDAQ
Stock Market LLC

(Nasdaq Capital Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On May 26, 2022, May 27, 2022, May 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022, holders of $59,822,000 of Vertex Energy, Inc.'s (the "Company's", "we" and "our") 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, converted such notes into 10,165,149 shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to the terms of that certain Indenture dated as of November 1, 2021, between the Company and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association), as trustee. The 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 were issued to the initial purchasers in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in transactions not involving any public offering. The notes were resold by the initial purchasers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock issued upon conversion of the $59,822,000 in 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 were issued in reliance upon Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, as involving an exchange by the Company exclusively with its security holders.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Date: June 2, 2022 By: /s/ Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Vertex Energy Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05/27VERTEX ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition..
AQ
05/26Vertex Energy, Inc. announced that it has received $165 million in funding from Whitebo..
CI
05/17VERTEX ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound Tuesday as WTI Crude Settles Under $100 Per Barrel
MT
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Back on Higher Ground in Volatile Tuesday Trade
MT
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
