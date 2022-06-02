Vertex Energy : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 26, 2022

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On May 26, 2022, May 27, 2022, May 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022, holders of $59,822,000 of Vertex Energy, Inc.'s (the "Company's", "we" and "our") 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, converted such notes into 10,165,149 shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to the terms of that certain Indenture dated as of November 1, 2021, between the Company and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association), as trustee. The 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 were issued to the initial purchasers in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in transactions not involving any public offering. The notes were resold by the initial purchasers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The shares of common stock issued upon conversion of the $59,822,000 in 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 were issued in reliance upon Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, as involving an exchange by the Company exclusively with its security holders.

