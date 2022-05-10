Vertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 05/10/2022 | 07:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We delivered strong performance in the first quarter, with outstanding execution from our teams around the world,” said David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “Our revenues continue to accelerate, and the investments we are making to drive our growth strategy are gaining momentum and advancing our market leadership.”



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Total revenues of $115.0 million, up 17.0% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $97.1 million, up 16.6% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $38.3 million, up 42.1% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $380.6 million, up 18.9% year-over-year, compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Average Annual Revenue per customer (“AARPC”) was $89,700 at March 31, 2022, compared to $79,600 at March 31, 2021 and $86,700 at December 31, 2021.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) rate was 110% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from 105% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 108% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Income from operations of $0.5 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.2 million, compared to $15.4 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $(0.00) for 2022 compared to net income of $0.00 for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $12.1 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, compared to $18.2 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%, compared to 18.5% for the same period prior year.

4,242 customers at March 31, 2022. Vertex Chief Financial Officer John Schwab said, “We saw continued growth in Q1 across key metrics including Annual Recurring Revenue and Net Revenue Retention rates. During the first quarter, we refinanced our credit facility to increase operational flexibility and we continued to make strategic investments in the business to drive sustained growth and shareholder value.” Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Financial Outlook For the second quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $116.0 million to $117.5 million, representing growth of 11% to 12% from the second quarter of 2021; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million, representing a decrease of $1.2 million to $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2021.

For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $479 million to $483 million, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021;

Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting ongoing investment in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, acquisition contingent consideration, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement. Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Conference Call and Webcast Information Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, May 10, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2022, through May 24, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13728888. About Vertex Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe. For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Forward Looking Statements Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription customers at the end of the respective period. Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”) We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by adding back cash used for the converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering, and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,340 $ 73,333 Funds held for customers 25,899 24,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,450 and $9,151, respectively 75,807 76,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,513 20,536 Total current assets 220,559 195,671 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 102,228 98,390 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 33,053 33,442 Goodwill and other intangible assets 272,633 272,702 Deferred commissions 11,679 12,555 Deferred income tax asset 34,554 35,298 Operating lease right of use assets 19,644 20,249 Other assets 3,158 1,900 Total assets $ 697,508 $ 670,207 ​ ​ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,250 $ — Accounts payable 14,578 13,000 Accrued expenses 27,286 22,966 Tax sharing agreement distributions payable — 536 Customer funds obligations 24,507 23,461 Accrued salaries and benefits 13,992 16,671 Accrued variable compensation 9,917 26,462 Deferred compensation, current 4,202 4,202 Deferred revenue, current 235,236 237,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,145 3,933 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 286 284 Deferred purchase consideration, current 19,905 19,805 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 1,258 468 Total current liabilities 356,562 369,132 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 2,056 1,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 10,479 11,666 Debt, net of current portion 48,554 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,360 24,320 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 68 68 Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion 9,519 19,419 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 12,152 10,829 Deferred other liabilities 1,927 2,726 Total liabilities 464,677 440,123 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 42,561 and 42,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 42 42 Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 106,807 shares issued and outstanding 107 107 Additional paid in capital 227,751 222,621 Retained earnings 24,477 24,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,546 ) (17,497 ) Total stockholders' equity 232,831 230,084 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 697,508 $ 670,207

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 97,131 $ 83,280 Services 17,853 14,956 Total revenues 114,984 98,236 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 32,913 25,590 Services 11,953 11,343 Total cost of revenues 44,866 36,933 Gross profit 70,118 61,303 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,633 11,459 Selling and marketing 27,452 20,150 General and administrative 28,757 24,852 Depreciation and amortization 2,960 2,827 Other operating expense, net 848 (129 ) Total operating expenses 69,650 59,159 Income from operations 468 2,144 Interest (income) expense, net (6 ) 535 Income before income taxes 474 1,609 Income tax expense (benefit) 808 (679 ) Net (loss) income (334 ) 2,288 Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 2,049 977 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,383 ) $ 1,311 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ (95 ) $ 413 Net (loss) income per Class A share, basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 42,349 26,458 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (95 ) $ 550 Net (loss) income per Class A share, diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 42,349 38,003 Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ (239 ) $ 1,875 Net (loss) income per Class B share, basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 106,807 120,117 Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (239 ) $ 1,738 Net (loss) income per Class B share, diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 106,807 120,117

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (334 ) $ 2,288 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,906 8,816 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance (279 ) 379 Amortization of deferred financing costs 53 53 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 700 — Write-off of deferred financing costs 372 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,933 6,543 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 62 (615 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 622 998 Other 412 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,688 13,810 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,091 ) (13,437 ) Deferred commissions 875 50 Accounts payable 1,555 2,258 Accrued expenses 3,806 (3,048 ) Accrued and deferred compensation (19,254 ) (14,966 ) Deferred revenue (3,718 ) (5,046 ) Operating lease liabilities (763 ) (1,519 ) Other (950 ) 485 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,595 (2,965 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (474 ) (6,100 ) Property and equipment additions (13,873 ) (6,195 ) Capitalized software additions (2,912 ) (2,221 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,259 ) (14,516 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations 1,046 (438 ) Proceeds from term loan 50,000 — Payments for deferred financing costs (993 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (337 ) (7,178 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 600 147 Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement (536 ) — Payments of finance lease liabilities — (671 ) Payments for deferred purchase commitments (10,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 39,780 (8,140 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (83 ) (226 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,033 (25,847 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 98,206 312,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,239 $ 286,426 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,340 $ 277,681 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 25,899 8,745 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,239 $ 286,426

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 22,770 $ 19,125 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,547 $ 10,749 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 80,667 $ 68,362 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.2 % 69.7 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,519 $ 10,898 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 25,631 $ 18,779 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 26,233 $ 20,630 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,176 $ 15,357 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,056 $ 11,042 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,136 $ 18,184 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.6 % 18.5 % Free cash flow $ (14,190 ) $ (11,381 ) Free cash flow margin (12.3 ) % (11.6 ) %

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 32,913 $ 25,590 Stock-based compensation expense (446 ) (560 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (9,697 ) (5,905 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 22,770 $ 19,125 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 11,953 $ 11,343 Stock-based compensation expense (406 ) (594 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,547 $ 10,749 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 70,118 $ 61,303 Stock-based compensation expense 852 1,154 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 9,697 5,905 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 80,667 $ 68,362 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total Revenues $ 114,984 $ 98,236 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.2 % 69.7 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 9,633 $ 11,459 Stock-based compensation expense (114 ) (561 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,519 $ 10,898 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 27,452 $ 20,150 Stock-based compensation expense (1,572 ) (1,287 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (249 ) (84 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 25,631 $ 18,779 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 28,757 $ 24,852 Stock-based compensation expense (2,395 ) (3,541 ) Severance expense (122 ) (531 ) Transaction costs (7 ) (150 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 26,233 $ 20,630

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Income from operations $ 468 $ 2,144 Stock-based compensation expense 4,933 6,543 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,697 5,905 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 249 84 Severance expense 122 531 Acquisition contingent consideration 700 — Transaction costs 7 150 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,176 $ 15,357 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net (loss) income $ (334 ) $ 2,288 Income tax expense (benefit) 808 (679 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,933 6,543 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,697 5,905 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 249 84 Severance expense 122 531 Acquisition contingent consideration 700 — Transaction costs 7 150 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16,182 14,822 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (4,126 ) (3,780 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,056 $ 11,042 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,056 $ 11,042 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 158,117 158,120 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.07 Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (334 ) $ 2,288 Interest (income) expense, net (6 ) 535 Income tax expense (benefit) 808 (679 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 2,960 2,827 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,697 5,905 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 249 84 Stock-based compensation expense 4,933 6,543 Severance expense 122 531 Acquisition contingent consideration 700 — Transaction costs 7 150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,136 $ 18,184 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 114,984 $ 98,236 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.6 % 18.5 %

Three months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,595 $ (2,965 ) Property and equipment additions (13,873 ) (6,195 ) Capitalized software additions (2,912 ) (2,221 ) Free cash flow $ (14,190 ) $ (11,381 ) Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 114,984 $ 98,236 Free cash flow margin (12.3 ) % (11.6 ) %

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890 Media Contact:

Marisa Norris

Vertex, Inc.

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

610.283.6284

All news about VERTEX, INC. 07:04a Earnings Flash (VERX) VERTEX Posts Q1 Revenue $115M, vs. Street Est of $113M MT 07:04a Vertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results GL 07:02a Vertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results AQ 05:29a Vertex Energy Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rise; Issues Full-Year 2022, 2023 Earnings Ou.. MT 05/05 Earnings Flash (VRTX) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $2.1B, vs... MT 05/05 Earnings Flash (VRTX) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 EPS $3.52, vs. Str.. MT 05/05 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Rise; Reaffirms 2022 Product Revenue Guidance MT 05/05 EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.6% S.. MT 05/02 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Places VX-880 Diabetes Study on Clinical Hold; Shares D.. MT 05/02 VERTEX PHARMA : FDA Puts VX-880 Diabetes Study on Hold DJ Analyst Recommendations on VERTEX, INC. 03/10 Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Vertex to $13 From $17, Reiterates Underweight R.. MT 03/10 Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Vertex to $19 From $25, Reiterates Buy Rating MT 03/10 Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Vertex to $18 From $26, Reiterates Buy Rating MT