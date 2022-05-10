Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vertex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERX   US92538J1060

VERTEX, INC.

(VERX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.53 USD   -3.98%
07:04aEarnings Flash (VERX) VERTEX Posts Q1 Revenue $115M, vs. Street Est of $113M
MT
07:04aVertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:02aVertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/10/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We delivered strong performance in the first quarter, with outstanding execution from our teams around the world,” said David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “Our revenues continue to accelerate, and the investments we are making to drive our growth strategy are gaining momentum and advancing our market leadership.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $115.0 million, up 17.0% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $97.1 million, up 16.6% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $38.3 million, up 42.1% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $380.6 million, up 18.9% year-over-year, compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Average Annual Revenue per customer (“AARPC”) was $89,700 at March 31, 2022, compared to $79,600 at March 31, 2021 and $86,700 at December 31, 2021.
  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) rate was 110% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from 105% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 108% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Income from operations of $0.5 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.2 million, compared to $15.4 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $(0.00) for 2022 compared to net income of $0.00 for the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $12.1 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, compared to $18.2 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%, compared to 18.5% for the same period prior year.
  • 4,242 customers at March 31, 2022.

Vertex Chief Financial Officer John Schwab said, “We saw continued growth in Q1 across key metrics including Annual Recurring Revenue and Net Revenue Retention rates. During the first quarter, we refinanced our credit facility to increase operational flexibility and we continued to make strategic investments in the business to drive sustained growth and shareholder value.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $116.0 million to $117.5 million, representing growth of 11% to 12% from the second quarter of 2021; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million, representing a decrease of $1.2 million to $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2021.

For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $479 million to $483 million, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021;
  • Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting ongoing investment in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, acquisition contingent consideration, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, May 10, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website.

The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2022, through May 24, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13728888.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics   

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by adding back cash used for the converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering, and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  March 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021
     (unaudited)   
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $97,340  $73,333 
Funds held for customers  25,899   24,873 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,450 and $9,151, respectively  75,807   76,929 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  21,513   20,536 
Total current assets  220,559   195,671 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  102,228   98,390 
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization  33,053   33,442 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  272,633   272,702 
Deferred commissions  11,679   12,555 
Deferred income tax asset  34,554   35,298 
Operating lease right of use assets  19,644   20,249 
Other assets  3,158   1,900 
Total assets $697,508  $670,207 
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $1,250  $ 
Accounts payable  14,578   13,000 
Accrued expenses  27,286   22,966 
Tax sharing agreement distributions payable     536 
Customer funds obligations  24,507   23,461 
Accrued salaries and benefits  13,992   16,671 
Accrued variable compensation  9,917   26,462 
Deferred compensation, current  4,202   4,202 
Deferred revenue, current  235,236   237,344 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  4,145   3,933 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  286   284 
Deferred purchase consideration, current  19,905   19,805 
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current  1,258   468 
Total current liabilities  356,562   369,132 
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  2,056   1,963 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  10,479   11,666 
Debt, net of current portion  48,554    
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  23,360   24,320 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion  68   68 
Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion  9,519   19,419 
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion  12,152   10,829 
Deferred other liabilities  1,927   2,726 
Total liabilities  464,677   440,123 
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding      
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 42,561 and 42,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  42   42 
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 106,807 shares issued and outstanding  107   107 
Additional paid in capital  227,751   222,621 
Retained earnings  24,477   24,811 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,546)  (17,497)
Total stockholders' equity  232,831   230,084 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $697,508  $670,207 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended
  March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021
Revenues:  
Software subscriptions $97,131  $83,280 
Services  17,853   14,956 
Total revenues  114,984   98,236 
Cost of revenues:      
Software subscriptions  32,913   25,590 
Services  11,953   11,343 
Total cost of revenues  44,866   36,933 
Gross profit  70,118   61,303 
Operating expenses:      
Research and development  9,633   11,459 
Selling and marketing  27,452   20,150 
General and administrative  28,757   24,852 
Depreciation and amortization  2,960   2,827 
Other operating expense, net  848   (129)
Total operating expenses  69,650   59,159 
Income from operations  468   2,144 
Interest (income) expense, net  (6)  535 
Income before income taxes  474   1,609 
Income tax expense (benefit)  808   (679)
Net (loss) income  (334)  2,288 
Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax  2,049   977 
Total comprehensive (loss) income $(2,383) $1,311 
       
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $(95) $413 
Net (loss) income per Class A share, basic $(0.00) $0.02 
Weighted average Class A common stock, basic  42,349   26,458 
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $(95) $550 
Net (loss) income per Class A share, diluted $(0.00) $0.01 
Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted  42,349   38,003 
       
Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $(239) $1,875 
Net (loss) income per Class B share, basic $(0.00) $0.02 
Weighted average Class B common stock, basic  106,807   120,117 
Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $(239) $1,738 
Net (loss) income per Class B share, diluted $(0.00) $0.01 
Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted  106,807   120,117 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended
  March 31, 
(In thousands)    2022 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $(334) $2,288 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  12,906   8,816 
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance  (279)  379 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  53   53 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability  700    
Write-off of deferred financing costs  372    
Stock-based compensation expense  4,933   6,543 
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision  62   (615)
Non-cash operating lease costs  622   998 
Other  412   (14)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  2,688   13,810 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,091)  (13,437)
Deferred commissions  875   50 
Accounts payable  1,555   2,258 
Accrued expenses  3,806   (3,048)
Accrued and deferred compensation  (19,254)  (14,966)
Deferred revenue  (3,718)  (5,046)
Operating lease liabilities  (763)  (1,519)
Other  (950)  485 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  2,595   (2,965)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  (474)  (6,100)
Property and equipment additions  (13,873)  (6,195)
Capitalized software additions  (2,912)  (2,221)
Net cash used in investing activities  (17,259)  (14,516)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations  1,046   (438)
Proceeds from term loan  50,000    
Payments for deferred financing costs  (993)   
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards  (337)  (7,178)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  600   147 
Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement  (536)   
Payments of finance lease liabilities     (671)
Payments for deferred purchase commitments  (10,000)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  39,780   (8,140)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (83)  (226)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  25,033   (25,847)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  98,206   312,273 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $123,239  $286,426 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:      
Cash and cash equivalents $97,340  $277,681 
Restricted cash—funds held for customers  25,899   8,745 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $123,239  $286,426 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022  2021  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions    $22,770     $19,125     
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $11,547  $10,749  
Non-GAAP gross profit $80,667  $68,362  
Non-GAAP gross margin  70.2 %   69.7 %  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $9,519  $10,898  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $25,631  $18,779  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $26,233  $20,630  
Non-GAAP operating income $16,176  $15,357  
Non-GAAP net income $12,056  $11,042  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.08  $0.07  
Adjusted EBITDA $19,136  $18,184  
Adjusted EBITDA margin  16.6 %   18.5 %  
Free cash flow $(14,190) $(11,381) 
Free cash flow margin  (12.3)%   (11.6)%  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2022  2021  
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:       
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $32,913  $25,590  
Stock-based compensation expense  (446)  (560) 
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  (9,697)  (5,905) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $22,770  $19,125  
        
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:       
Cost of revenues, services $11,953  $11,343  
Stock-based compensation expense  (406)  (594) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $11,547  $10,749  
        
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:       
Gross profit $70,118  $61,303  
Stock-based compensation expense  852   1,154  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  9,697   5,905  
Non-GAAP gross profit $80,667  $68,362  
        
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:       
Total Revenues $114,984  $98,236  
Non-GAAP gross margin  70.2 % 69.7 %
        
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:       
Research and development expense $9,633  $11,459  
Stock-based compensation expense  (114)  (561) 
Non-GAAP research and development expense $9,519  $10,898  
        
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:       
Selling and marketing expense $27,452  $20,150  
Stock-based compensation expense  (1,572)  (1,287) 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  (249)  (84) 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $25,631  $18,779  
        
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:       
General and administrative expense $28,757  $24,852  
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,395)  (3,541) 
Severance expense  (122)  (531) 
Transaction costs  (7)  (150) 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $26,233  $20,630  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended
 March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)2022     2021 
Non-GAAP Operating Income:     
Income from operations$468  $2,144 
Stock-based compensation expense 4,933   6,543 
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,697   5,905 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 249   84 
Severance expense 122   531 
Acquisition contingent consideration 700    
Transaction costs 7   150 
Non-GAAP operating income$16,176  $15,357 
      
Non-GAAP Net Income:     
Net (loss) income$(334) $2,288 
Income tax expense (benefit) 808   (679)
Stock-based compensation expense 4,933   6,543 
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,697   5,905 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 249   84 
Severance expense 122   531 
Acquisition contingent consideration 700    
Transaction costs 7   150 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16,182   14,822 
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (4,126)  (3,780)
Non-GAAP net income$12,056  $11,042 
      
      
Non-GAAP net income$12,056  $11,042 
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 158,117   158,120 
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$0.08  $0.07 

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)    2022     2021     
Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net (loss) income  $(334) $2,288  
Interest (income) expense, net  (6)  535  
Income tax expense (benefit)  808   (679) 
Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment  2,960   2,827  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues  9,697   5,905  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense  249   84  
Stock-based compensation expense  4,933   6,543  
Severance expense  122   531  
Acquisition contingent consideration  700     
Transaction costs  7   150  
Adjusted EBITDA $19,136  $18,184  
        
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:       
Total revenues $114,984  $98,236  
Adjusted EBITDA margin  16.6 % 18.5 %


  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)    2022     2021     
Free Cash Flow:       
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $2,595  $(2,965) 
Property and equipment additions  (13,873)  (6,195) 
Capitalized software additions  (2,912)  (2,221) 
Free cash flow $(14,190) $(11,381) 
        
Free Cash Flow Margin:       
Total revenues $114,984  $98,236  
Free cash flow margin  (12.3)% (11.6)%


Investor Relations Contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Media Contact:
Marisa Norris
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com
610.283.6284


All news about VERTEX, INC.
07:04aEarnings Flash (VERX) VERTEX Posts Q1 Revenue $115M, vs. Street Est of $113M
MT
07:04aVertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:02aVertex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05:29aVertex Energy Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rise; Issues Full-Year 2022, 2023 Earnings Ou..
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (VRTX) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $2.1B, vs...
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (VRTX) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 EPS $3.52, vs. Str..
MT
05/05Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Rise; Reaffirms 2022 Product Revenue Guidance
MT
05/05EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.6% S..
MT
05/02Vertex Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Places VX-880 Diabetes Study on Clinical Hold; Shares D..
MT
05/02VERTEX PHARMA : FDA Puts VX-880 Diabetes Study on Hold
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERTEX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 481 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -125x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 1 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart VERTEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vertex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,53 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David DeSteffano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Schwab Chief Financial Officer
Ben Askin Chief Information Officer
Salvatore Anthony Visca Chief Technology Officer
Steve Hinckley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX, INC.-21.05%1 876
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.33%1 978 803
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.85%52 106
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.91%46 611
SYNOPSYS INC.-28.79%40 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-26.39%37 829