Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) and its subsidiaries (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2022 earnings and presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Vertex will release second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on August 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2022, through August 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13731062.

Upcoming Investor Conference

David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 9, 2022.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Vertex Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com 
610.312.2890

Company contact:                        
Marisa Norris
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com 
610.283.6284


