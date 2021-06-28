Log in
Vertex : Announces Certified Integration for Coupa Business Spend Management Platform

06/28/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PDF Version King of Prussia Vertex solution certified by Coupa to extend source-to-pay, invoice and compliance capabilities

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ('Vertex'), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced it is releasing Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a new Vertex-built and supported integration to the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) platform.

Procurement and expense management can be an information-intensive process involving multiple business units and teams. With the addition of ever-evolving tax and regulatory compliance requirements, the complexity increases, making it difficult for finance and accounting teams to keep pace and properly manage.

'A major corporate focus around the globe is procurement and spend optimization,' said Mark Rems, national transaction tax services practices leader at KPMG. 'Companies are looking to solutions like Coupa to integrate source-to-pay processes, enhance visibility to overall spend, and implement internal controls. A critical component to automating procurement and maintaining compliance is managing indirect taxes, and the release of Vertex's integration to Coupa is a major step forward in helping companies get tax right from a vendor payment and accrual standpoint.'

While the previous Coupa-built integration, provided customers with an initial level of support, the new Vertex integration enables users to leverage the Coupa-built Tax API and supports tax calculation on invoice validation, empowering clients with more control and oversight through automated and more accurate tax determination.

'With constantly changing tax regulations and requirements, specifically in the procurement process, the need for more accurate tax calculations is more imperative now than ever before,' said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. 'The new Vertex integration with the Coupa BSM platform provides our customers with a streamlined solution for global tax management, compliance and reporting.'

As a certified CoupaLink solution, the Vertex integration has achieved the requirements of the CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend, reducing risk, and saving the cost of third-party software integration.

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, follow Vertex on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2020 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved.


# # #

COPYRIGHT © 2021 VERTEX, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, MAY CHANGE AT ANY TIME IN THE FUTURE, AND IS NOT LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. THE PRODUCT DIRECTION AND POTENTIAL ROADMAP INFORMATION IS NOT A GUARANTEE, MAY NOT BE INCORPORATED INTO ANY CONTRACT, AND IS NOT A COMMITMENT TO DELIVER ANY MATERIAL, CODE, OR FUNCTIONALITY. THIS INFORMATION SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON IN MAKING PURCHASING, LEGAL, OR TAX DECISIONS. THE DEVELOPMENT, RELEASE, AND TIMING OF ANY FEATURES OR FUNCTIONALITY DESCRIBED FOR VERTEX'S PRODUCTS REMAINS AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF VERTEX, INC. ANY STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS DEFINED IN THE U.S. PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DESCRIBED IN VERTEX'S FILINGS WITH THE US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ('SEC) THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM EXPECTATIONS. VERTEX CAUTIONS READERS NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH VERTEX HAS NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE AND WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THEIR DATES. Company Contact

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142

Investor Relations Contact

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Disclaimer

Vertex Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 13:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
