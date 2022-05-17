Log in
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
254.17 USD   +3.02%
Vertex Announces Further Expansion in the Boston Seaport at Dedication of the Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies

05/17/2022 | 06:46am EDT
-New 344,000 square foot cell and genetic therapies research and manufacturing facility to be built-

-Facility to support continued R&D growth-

At a dedication today of the new Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies in Boston’s Seaport, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced plans to build another 344,000 square foot facility in the Seaport to support the company’s continued rapid growth, in particular the expansion of its cell and genetic therapies programs. With the completion of this new site expected in 2025, Vertex will occupy 1.9 million square feet of real estate in the Seaport across five sites, making it the largest biotech in Boston in terms of square footage.

Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies I (Leiden I)

Today, Vertex dedicated its site at 316-318 Northern Avenue in honor of the Company’s Executive Chairman and Former CEO, Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D. Leiden I is a new state-of-the-art cell and genetic therapies research and clinical manufacturing site, which accommodates more than 400 employees, with 70 percent of the facility dedicated to lab and research space. Cell and genetic therapies are two rapidly emerging therapeutic modalities with the potential to treat the underlying cause — and even cure — several of the serious diseases Vertex is working on including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, type 1 diabetes and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Planned Leiden Center Expansion (20-22 Drydock Avenue) (Leiden II)

The further expansion, being developed in partnership with Related Beal, Boston Real Estate Inclusion Fund and Kavanagh Advisory group, is a new 344,000 square foot facility located at 20-22 Drydock Avenue. Once this facility is complete, the two buildings will be known as the Leiden Campus and will help support the company’s continued growth in multiple disease areas, spanning multiple modalities and further enable its research and development teams to bring transformative therapies to patients. The new building will house labs, offices and manufacturing capabilities for approximately 500 additional employees.

“Naming this campus after Jeff is a fitting tribute to his visionary leadership and enormous contributions to making Vertex the company it is today,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President at Vertex. “Building on our achievements in cystic fibrosis, Vertex is at a new inflection point, and our continued expansion will enable our continued growth as we work to bring many more transformative — if not curative — medicines to patients who are waiting.”

“This expansion is a sign of our deep commitment to Boston and the larger Massachusetts innovation ecosystem,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman at Vertex. “These buildings represent so much more than having the best equipment in our labs or great amenities, as important as those things are. These buildings represent a further significant investment in our unique R&D strategy, to transform the lives of people with serious diseases, like sickle cell disease and type 1 diabetes, using cutting-edge genetic and cell-based therapies.”

In addition to this expansion, Vertex and the Vertex Foundation also announced a $50 million commitment to health equity focused on clinical trial diversity, access to quality care, and education of the local health care workforce.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 12 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of the 2021 Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) 100 Best Companies. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 585 M - -
Net income 2022 3 253 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65 005 M 65 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 254,17 $
Average target price 294,18 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.74%65 005
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.28%78 068
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.72%70 575
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.67%42 275
BIONTECH SE-41.35%36 745
GENMAB A/S-19.81%19 313