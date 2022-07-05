Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
287.32 USD   +1.96%
08:31aVERTEX : FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on VX-880 Study in Type 1 Diabetes
DJ
08:09aVertex Announces FDA Has Lifted the Clinical Hold on VX-880 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
BU
07/04Teva Announces Appointment of New Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vertex: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on VX-880 Study in Type 1 Diabetes

07/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted a clinical hold the agency had placed on a Phase 1/2 study of VX-880 in type 1 diabetes.

The Boston drug maker, which is studying VX-880 as an insulin-producing islet cell therapy in people with type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia, said it will reopen the trial for screening, enrollment and dosing at multiple sites in the U.S.

Vertex in early May said the FDA placed the study on clinical hold after determining there was insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product.

The company said at the time that it was surprised by action, and that it planned to work with the FDA to address the agency's questions in a bid to resume the study as soon as possible.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 0830ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 1.96% 287.32 Delayed Quote.30.84%
VERTEX, INC. -3.09% 10.98 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
All news about VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
08:31aVERTEX : FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on VX-880 Study in Type 1 Diabetes
DJ
08:09aVertex Announces FDA Has Lifted the Clinical Hold on VX-880 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial fo..
BU
07/04Teva Announces Appointment of New Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer
AQ
06/28INSIDER SELL : Vertex Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Glo..
CI
06/13Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $310 From $305, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
06/13Argus Adjusts Price Target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280 From $275, Reiterates Buy ..
MT
06/13Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data on More Patients With Longer Follow-Up ..
AQ
06/11Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data on More Patients With Longer Follow-Up ..
BU
06/10Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Present Scientific Abstracts on Cystic Fibrosis Drugs at Euro..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 585 M - -
Net income 2022 3 246 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 484 M 73 484 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,30x
EV / Sales 2023 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 287,32 $
Average target price 294,22 $
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 484
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.12%78 219
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.72%64 152
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.99%47 357
BIONTECH SE-38.91%38 276
GENMAB A/S-10.53%21 571