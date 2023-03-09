Advanced search
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
2023-03-08
285.18 USD   -0.49%
Vertex Gets FDA OK for Studies of VX-264 Cell Therapy in Type 1 Diabetes
DJ
08:06aVertex Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VX-264, a Novel Encapsulated Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
BU
03/07Transcript : Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, Mar-07-2023 02:50 PM
CI
Vertex Gets FDA OK for Studies of VX-264 Cell Therapy in Type 1 Diabetes

03/09/2023 | 08:45am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday said it has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for studies of a second stem cell-derived therapy for people with type 1 diabetes.

The Boston drugmaker said it plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-264, an encapsulated pancreatic islet cell therapy, in the coming months.

Vertex said the VX-264 program doesn't require the use of immunosuppression, which it said may broaden the population of people with type 1 diabetes that therapy could reach.

Vertex said VX-264 uses the same stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cells as its VX-880 therapy, which is used in combination with immunosuppression and has already shown proof-of-concept, with a Phase 1/2 study ongoing in the U.S. and Canada.

Vertex is pursuing multiple approaches using stem cell-derived islets aimed at replacing the insulin-producing islet cells that are destroyed in people with type 1 diabetes. The company said VX-264 is designed to be surgically implanted, with the cells encapsulated in a channel array device designed to shield them from the body's immune system.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0844ET

