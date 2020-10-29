Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Q3 2020 Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the information provided regarding future financial performance, the section captioned "Full Year 2020 Updated Financial Guidance" and statements regarding (i) anticipated regulatory filings and data submissions, (ii) anticipated regulatory approvals, including the anticipated TRIKAFTA and SYMKEVI approvals, and future label expansions, (iii) the expectations, development plan and timelines, including expectations for available data, for the company's medicines, drug candidates and pipeline programs, including clinical trials, (iv) the company's expectations regarding the effects COVID-19 will have on its business and operations, (v) expectations for the continued launch of and access to KAFTRIO, (vi) expectations for expanded access to the company's medicines, including anticipated reimbursement agreements, and (vii) anticipated internal and external development. While Vertex believes the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the company's beliefs only as of the date of this presentation and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the company's expectations regarding its 2020 product revenues, expenses and effective tax rates may be incorrect (including because one or more of the company's assumptions underlying its expectations may not be realized), that COVID-19 may have different or more significant impacts on the company's business or operations than the company currently expects, that the continued KAFTRIO launch may not be as successful as anticipated, that data from the company's development programs may not be available on expected timelines, or at all, support registration or further development of its potential medicines due to safety, efficacy or other reasons, and other risks listed under Risk Factors in Vertex's annual report and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through the company's website at www.vrtx.com. Vertex disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this presentation as new information becomes available.
In this presentation, Vertex's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non- GAAP financial measures. In particular, non-GAAP financial results and guidance exclude from Vertex's pre-tax income (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) revenues and expenses related to collaboration agreements, (iii) gains or losses related to the fair value of the company's strategic investments, (iv) increases or decreases in the fair value of contingent consideration,
acquisition-relatedcosts and (vi) other adjustments. The company's non-GAAP financial results also exclude from its provision for income taxes the estimated tax impact related to its non- GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income described above and certain discrete items. These results should not be viewed as a substitute for the company's GAAP results and are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the company's business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and provide additional information regarding the company's financial position that the company believes is helpful to an understanding of its ongoing business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals that are communicated internally and externally, to manage the company's business and to evaluate its performance. The company adjusts, where appropriate, for both revenues and expenses in order to reflect the company's operations. The company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures likely differs from the calculations used by other companies. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached financial information. The company provides guidance regarding combined R&D and SG&A expenses and effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis. The guidance regarding combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses does not include estimates associated with any potential future business development activities. The company does not provide forward-looking reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate these GAAP measures with reasonable certainty.
A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached financial information and in the company's Q3 2020 press release dated October 29, 2020.
An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of non-GAAP CF product revenues, combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share-diluted to corresponding GAAP measures are included in the company's Q3 2020 press release dated October 29, 2020.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to corresponding GAAP measures are included in the appendix of this presentation; totals may not add due to rounding.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Q3 19
FY 19
Q3 20
GAAP total revenues
$950
$4.16B
$1.54B
Non-GAAP total revenues
950
4.01B
1.54B
GAAP operating income
99
1.20B
672
Stock compensation expense
85
360
100
218
Other adjustments
228
82
Non-GAAP operating income
403
1.79B
854
Operating Margin %:
10%
GAAP
29%
44%
Non-GAAP
42%
45%
56%
Net income
58
667
GAAP
1.18B
Non-GAAP
322
1.39B
697
Net income per share - diluted
$0.22
$2.53
GAAP
$4.51
Non-GAAP
$1.23
$5.33
$2.64
Notes: All numbers in the above reconciliation table are in the millions except where noted, per share data and percentages. Reconciliations of non-GAAP total revenue and non-GAAP Net income to corresponding GAAP measures are included in the company's Q3 2020 press release dated October 29, 2020; totals may not add due to rounding.
