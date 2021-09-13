Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  News
  Summary
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vertex Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15th

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of management's remarks will be available live through Vertex's website, www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 11 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and a best place to work for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 269 M - -
Net income 2021 2 082 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 920 M 48 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 188,57 $
Average target price 260,91 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.21%48 920
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.85%89 008
BIONTECH SE328.35%84 337
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.65%67 630
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.42%64 267
BEIGENE, LTD.36.22%32 690