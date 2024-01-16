Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals' cell therapy to treat transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, a type of blood disorder in patients 12 years and older, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
