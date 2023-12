Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics said on Friday their sickle cell disease gene therapy Casgevy would be available at a list price of $2.2 million in the United States.

Bluebird bio said it has set a list price of $3.1 million for its treatment, Lyfgenia, for the condition.

Both the therapies were approved by the U.S. health regulator earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)